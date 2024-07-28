What Do the Cardinals Need to Add to Make a Run?

St. Louis currently ranks 16th in baseball with a 99 wRC+, 18th in ERA with a 4.04 mark and 11th in DRS with 19.

With a roster built of primarily veterans heading towards the later stages of their careers, this could be the year that the Cardinals may need to push all their chips in to capitalize on this window before handing the keys over to the likes of Jordan Walker, Tink Hence, and Victor Scott II.

So, if St. Louis does intend to continue down the path of contention, aiming to put itself in the best position possible come October, here are some of the areas that will need to be addressed before 6 p.m. ET on July 30.

Starting Pitching

After signing Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn in the offseason, it seemed obvious that the Cardinals would likely be in a position where they needed to add another impact arm ahead of the deadline — if they ended up close to a playoff spot.

Currently running out a fivesome of Gray, Gibson, Lynn, Miles Mikolas, and Andre Pallante, St. Louis ranks 23rd in starter ERA (4.44). While FIP (4.08) and SIERA (4.06) suggest the group should have gotten slightly better results this far, it’s still far from a playoff rotation.

Gray has looked every part of the ace the Cardinals acquired, striking out 30.6% of the hitters he’s face, while walking just 6.0% and Gibson has done a solid job of eating innings, but beyond those two, St. Louis could use another starter or two that they would feel confident giving the ball to in the postseason.