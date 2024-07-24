A Strong Deadline Could Be Final Touch on the Nationals Rebuild

This year’s Nationals have a chance to do something big. They’re currently 47-53, which puts them 16 games out of first in the East, but they’re only 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. They’re one of many teams that still have playoff hopes. One strong run of games and this team could be right back in it. They’re also at a point where a few more smart, calculated moves could get them more big league-ready reinforcements that can be part of the next competitive window.

Today, we’re going to recap the past few years and determine how we got to this point. Then, we’ll take a look at how a strong 2024 trade deadline could officially mark the end of the Nationals’ rebuild.

Beginning of the End

24 hours after this team won its first-ever World Series, nine players elected free agency. Another had his mutual option declined and two more had their club options declined. The group quickly started to take a different shape.

Ownership had big plans for how the 2019-2020 offseason would go, as they signed Strasburg to a seven-year contract extension and pursued the likes of Madison Bumgarner, Josh Donaldson and Zack Wheeler in free agency.

They had their sights set high, but what actually came to be is much more disappointing. Instead of Bumgarner, Donaldson or Wheeler, this is who the club came away with:

Yan Gomes

Howie Kendrick

Starlin Castro

Asdrubal Cabrera

Eric Thames

It was immediately apparent that these Nationals were not going to be the same caliber as last year’s roster. However, they were just good enough where one could easily write off their performance as a one-off, or place the blame on everything that went on with COVID.