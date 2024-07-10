3 Trades That Would Put the Orioles Over the Top to Win it All

Another athletic outfielder, Beavers was ranked No. 9 in our preseason rankings among Orioles top prospects. The 22-year-old is hitting .240/.338/.415, with nine home runs and 15 stolen bases across 69 games played in Double-A this year.

By making this deal, the Orioles land Miller, but get to hold onto Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo, their top three prospects. Holding onto most of the blue chips, while being able to pull of this level of a blockbuster trade is a luxury that only one team in baseball has, and that is why they are the perfect trade partner for the A’s.

Oakland would be getting four of the Orioles top 10 prospects, with Norby (No. 6), Bradfield (No. 7), Beavers (No. 9) and Povich (No. 10). If that wasn’t enough to get a deal done, how about a little TK Roby as a sweetner?

I told you we would loop Mullins into a three-team trade, where the return the Orioles get on their center fielder can help them in another deal. The Orioles can reroute the Mullins return (Roby) in the Bassitt trade instead if that deal needs to be pushed across the finish line.

If the Orioles wanted to, they could even trade Kyle Stowers in this deal with the A’s, just to throw more stuff in the package to get the deal across the finish line.

What Trade Capital Should the Orioles Spend at This Deadline?

So across our series of three different trades, the Orioles have been able to clear up a logjam on their roster when it comes to their position player core, while adding an arm to the middle of their rotation and a relief ace who could become their top weapon come October.

To acquire these two arms, the Orioles traded a total of six prospects and one veteran big leaguer.

Orioles Trade: OF Cedric Mullins, OF Jud Fabian, RHP Juan Nuñez, LHP Cade Povich, OF Enrique Bradfield Jr, OF Dylan Beavers and IF Connor Norby

Orioles Receive: RHP Mason Miller, RHP Chris Bassitt

If the Orioles want to hang onto Mullins for the stretch run this year, they don’t have to deal him, but the point of this exercise was to show how many options the Orioles have at their disposal. They can leverage their MLB surplus on the market, while having more prospect capital than anyone to get the big trades done.

When you look at the six prospects who are getting traded, the Orioles are clearly sacrificing a lot of control for two pitchers that they don’t absolutely need. Miller in particular is going to cost a ton of prospect capital, to the point where he probably won’t get traded.

But the Orioles are a team that has the capital to pull of that kind of trade, as well as any other Elias and his staff can dream up over the next few weeks.

Here are the trade assets we discussed across this deep dive into their roster and farm system.

Moveable Prospects: OF Jud Fabian, RHP Juan Nuñez, LHP Cade Povich, OF Enrique Bradfield Jr, OF Dylan Beavers and IF Connor Norby

Moveable MLB Players: OF Cedric Mullins, OF Austin Hays, OF Kyle Stowers, IF Jorge Mateo, IF Ramon Urias

The Orioles may not need to do much to fine-tune their roster to be able to win a World Series, as they could roll with what they have and get the job done. Still, this is a franchise that is under new ownership, with the chance to reward that investment instantaneously.

And it is a franchise that has not won the World Series since 1983. How better to indoctrinate yourself to a city then breaking a four-plus decade long drought in your first season?

This Orioles team is one worth investing in, both when it comes to the money spent on players and the prospect capital they are willing spend to put their roster over the top.

Bassitt would give the Orioles a starting pitcher they can go to the bank with over the next 16 months, hedging a lot of the injury risk that is presently in their rotation. Meanwhile, Miller is the type of pitcher that can get the big outs that matter the most when everything is on the line.

Having Miller for not only this playoff run, but also for the next five beyond this season is worth every bit of what the Orioles are trading to make this dream team a reality.

When it comes to the deadline, there is no team more intersting to watch this year than the Baltimore Orioles. Once a conservative franchise that was probably too risk-averse, the Orioles showed aggresion to land Burnes prior to the start of the season.

Now is the perfect time to continue to push some chips to the center of the table for the 2024 season. Especially since they will still have plenty of chips left over, regardless of the deals they make at the deadline. The time is now Mike Elias, go get a ring.