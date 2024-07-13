Top Trade Candidates the White Sox Will Shop at the Deadline

They have zero urgency to move him as they hope to be competitive with him under contract particularly in his last two years, but it could make sense to cash in on such a valued asset. The asking price will be hard to match for any team as it will have to start with two top 100 prospects and then some.

Not many teams have the need and the prospects necessary to swing a deal for Robert, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. I still see it as less than a 50% chance he actually gets dealt, but a few teams make tons of sense if it were to happen.

Potential Fits: Phillies, Mariners, Dodgers, Orioles

I put together five in-depth Robert mock trades that could make sense if the White Sox were to move him and these teams ultimately seem like the natural fits. The Phillies and Mariners feel like the two teams that could actually pull this off given their young offensive prospects, need for outfield help, and clear buying mentality heading into the deadline.

Those two could make it happen if they decide to go all-in but it feels to me like the White Sox will allow Robert to build his value further before moving him in the offseason or next deadline given his years of control remaining.

Garrett Crochet

Entering 2024, countless people within the White Sox and MLB in its entirety, including myself, doubted that Garrett Crochet could transition to being a starting pitcher after missing 2022 and only throwing just 12.2 innings last year.

Well, we were all wrong. Crochet has not only done just that but he has been one of the best pitchers in MLB and leads the entire league in strikeouts. With a 3.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 146 strikeouts, and excellent underlying metrics, Crochet has been nothing short of exceptional.