What Does Buying at the Deadline Look Like in Kansas City?

On July 14, the Kansas City Royals made it official: They would be buyers at this summer’s trade deadline.

That day, the club acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for third base prospect Cayden Wallace and the 39th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, setting their deadline strategy into motion.

And with the Royals continuing to play well (4-2 in six games as of July 24 to begin the second half), we can likely expect to see similar aggressiveness as we inch closer to deadline day.

But what does that assertive approach look like for Kansas City? Let’s explore.