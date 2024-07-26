Diamondbacks’ A.J. Puk Trade Helps Them Retool for Wild Card Push

On Thursday evening, the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-50) officially kicked off the 2024 trade season by acquiring lefty reliever A.J. Puk from the Miami Marlins. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the details on social media.

Full deal:



Arizona Diamondbacks receive: left-handed reliever A.J. Puk.



Miami Marlins receive: CIF Deyvison De Los Santos and CF Andrew Pintar.



Deal is done. Diamondbacks get the bullpen arm they've been seeking.



And trade season is officially on. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2024

General manager Mike Hazen has been clear that the D-backs were in pursuit of a lefty reliever to stabilize a suddenly unstable bullpen. With Puk, the D-backs finally have the lefty reliever they were desperate to find.

In 2024, the 29-year-old pitcher has a 4.30 ERA (1.34 WHIP). Over 44 innings, he has struck out 45 and walked 23 while giving up three home runs.

But those numbers are a bit misleading.