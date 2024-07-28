Marlins Are Taking Advantage of a Seller’s Market, With More to Deal

They could see these adjustments and see him being a part of the competitive window, whenever that is to happen in Miami.

Bendix might also be able to swing a deal to maximize the profits of selling De La Cruz. A young outfielder with years of control who has made tangible adjustments to improve his game.

De La Cruz has experience at all three spots in the outfield but has primarily been a left fielder. His lack of range will keep him in a corner going forward but his plus arm strength would allow for him to be a solid right fielder for a team in need of one.

Best Fits: Royals, Mariners, Cardinals

The Royals are the best fit for BDLC in my opinion.

Kansas City Royals wins in 2023: 56



Kansas City Royals wins through 104 games in 2024: 57 pic.twitter.com/RgQph8Ib7T — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 27, 2024

They are currently in third place in the AL Central and five and a half games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians but actively hold the third and final AL Wild Card spot. FanGraphs currently gives them a 53.7% chance to make the playoffs.

If the Royals are to make the playoffs, it’d be the first time Kansas City has done so since 2015, the year they beat the New York Mets in the World Series.

The Royals have been led to success by superstar SS, Bobby Witt Jr. and a starting rotation that ranks third in the league in ERA. Offensively as a whole, they’ve been towards the middle of the pack. They have a couple of positions that are holding them back.

Those positions just so happen to be both corner outfield spots.

Kansas City’s LF and RF spots both rank 27th in the league in OPS. As an outfield, the Royals have posted a mere 55 wRC+ when facing LHP, as well. De La Cruz would be an upgrade from the likes of Garrett Hampson and Drew Waters in LF and Hunter Renfroe in RF.

Renfroe is also in a walk year. De La Cruz could be the Opening Day RF for the Royals in 2025 and years to come after that if the improvements he’s made begin to show up in the output.

The Cardinals could shift some things around in their outfield in order to make room for BLDC. Currently, Michael Siani is playing centerfield most days, with Lars Nootbar, Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, and Dylan Carlson filling the other outfield spots.

As a unit, the Cardinals’ OF rank last in wRC+ against LHP. Moving Nootbar to CF full-time would improve the offensive output of this team that is fighting for a spot in the NL Wild Card.

It looks like the Mariners already made their move for a righty outfield bat. The M’s acquired Randy Arozarena from the Rays on July 26th. If they aren’t content with just one addition in the outfield, De La Cruz could be another get for Jerry Dipoto.

Final Thoughts

The Marlins are sellers, that is for certain.

However, unlike other teams that are in a similar position in the standings as Miami, they don’t have a heaping surplus of players to move. Josh Bell and Tanner Scott should be as good as gone. They’re impending free agents. Pendix knows that this is his only chance to get any kind of true value for either of those players.

Trevor Rodgers and Bryan De La Cruz are under team control for at least the next few seasons. That makes the decision on whether or not to move on from those players a tough one.

De La Cruz and Rogers will only go if the Marlins receive a solid package. By no means should Bendix feel it necessary to trade these two players. It doesn’t mean he won’t but, De La Cruz looks to have changed some aspects of his game that truly could lead to above-average seasons going forward. Rogers is still bouncing back from his injury-plagued 2023 season. He’s proven to be capable of impressive stretches earlier in his career.

Final plan: Move Bell. Move Scott. Do not force a trade involving Rodgers or De La Cruz. Force the price up and if you get a buyer to offer you a package you’re happy with, great! If not, you have three players under club control for next season.