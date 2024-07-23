The Mariners’ Ideal Trade Targets at the Deadline

So, could the Mariners go out and make a head-turning splash for Luis Robert Jr.? Perhaps. But does one bat fix everything? That’s far from a guarantee, not to mention the larger-than-life trade package the White Sox will be asking for.

The Mariners are in a position where they may need quantity over quality, perhaps looking for three to four bats. And as a result, those players will probably need to be above-average hitters rather than the elites.

Who are those players? Let’s discuss.

Mariners Trade Target: Brandon Lowe – 2B (TBR)

Brandon Lowe has the potential to be a rental but is also club-controllable. He has two club options beyond this year for 2025 and 2026, so the Mariners could stick him into their short-term future plans if they wish.

As a bat, Lowe is exactly what they need. He is destroying the ball this year with a 129 wRC+ to his name, he doesn’t strike out at a sky-high rate (25.9%) and he plays second base, a position at which Seattle has severely lacked production this season. He also consistently barrels up the ball.

The question is, will the Rays sell? They sit at .500, 5.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.