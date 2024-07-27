The Pirates Should Get Paul Skenes Help at the Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates have positioned themselves to have one of the more interesting trade deadlines. The Bucs are currently in third place in the National League Central, just one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals but seven games back of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Although FanGraphs gives them just a 17.7% chance to make the playoffs as of July 27, they are knocking on the door of the last Wild Card spot. They sit just two-and-a-half games out of the playoffs, behind the Padres (who occupy the final WC spot), the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals, who are both within striking distance.

The Pirates have played their best baseball of the season in the month of July, posting a winning percentage of 61.1% this month. If they can continue this level of play, they will force General Manager, Ben Cherrington, to play his chips at the deadline.

What makes them an interesting team to monitor as the deadline approaches is their future outlook as a team. They’re very young and poised to be great as their less-experienced players get more MLB time under their belts. Cherrington and company will likely not be dishing out their top prospects, but rather making more low-cost moves that could still pay off in a big way.