Do the Phillies Need More Pitching To Win It All This Year?

Phillies Need: Rotation Depth

Rumors

The Phillies will have a fearsome rotation come playoff time, featuring Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez. The fact that Nola – quickly becoming one of the greatest pitchers in Phillies history – is the only one of those four who wasn’t an All-Star this year tells you everything you need to know.

That said, the team could probably use a little extra depth. Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull are on the IL. Walker could come back sometime in August, but he struggled badly in 10 starts before he hurt himself (5.60 ERA, 6.30 xERA).

Turnbull, on the other hand, was terrific before his injury (2.65 ERA, 3.94 xERA). Yet, he seem more likely to join the bullpen once he returns.

Meanwhile, Michael Mercado pitched poorly in two starts before his demotion, and Kolby Allard has pitched poorly at Triple-A. Tyler Phillips has been solid in three games, but he is unproven and inexperienced.

In case the Phillies suffer an injury to one of their top four starters, it might be wise to have another depth arm with a little bit more of an MLB track record. Reid Detmers, who has been surprisingly popular in trade rumors this summer, is one possibility.

Alternatively, if Dombrowski decides now is the time to make a huge splash in pursuit of a World Series title, he could target another top-of-the-rotation arm. This possibility seems highly unlikely, but the Phillies have reportedly shown interest in Garrett Crochet and Jack Flaherty.