Landings Spots for Tanner Scott: The Marlins Best Trade Chip

A free agent after this season, Scott is a guarantee to be dealt and arguably the hottest closer on the market. In a weak market with plenty of teams that need relief help, Scott could fetch a very nice return for the Marlins. He is eighth among relievers in ERA, and nobody above him is on a team guaranteed to sell.

If the Marlins find the right trade partner, they could get a haul for their All-Star closer. Here are a few teams that could be the perfect match they are looking for.

Baltimore Orioles

The Marlins and Orioles have been an ideal match for a while now. If Luzardo were healthy, a package of him and Scott to Baltimore would have been too good to be true. Not only could they have made the splash of the deadline, but both would be huge additions to an Orioles team in need of pitching.

The question with the Orioles of course is not whether they are going to buy, but how aggressive they will be. Does the new front office believe their chance is now to win a World Series, and will they look to make a big move to get fans excited?

If that is the case, Peter Bendix has to be salivated at a chance to pry some prospects from the most-loaded farm system in baseball. It is hard to get blue-chip talents for a rental reliever, regarldess of how many dominant he has been, but the Orioles can trade prospects who are surplus that instantly become impact players for the Marlins.

We saw it with the last big trade they made, landing Corbin Burnes this offseason. Joey Ortiz has been plug-and-play and nearly made the All-Star Game as a rookie. If the Marlins landed Connor Norby, he would instantly be their best middle infielder by a coutnry mile.