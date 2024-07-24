Brent Rooker, Mason Miller Will Headline Athletics’ Trade Deadline

Athletics Trade Deadline: The Mason Miller Discussion

By now, you have surely heard of Mason Miller. The A’s closer has a fastball that sits 101 mph paired with a slider that moves more than a military family. It’s a lethal combination that has resulted in a 15.49 K/9, a 2.21 ERA, and a 1.70 FIP.

Miller is undoubtably the top young bullpen arm in baseball.

A talent of this level will upgrade any bullpen. Every contender would salivate over the idea of adding an automatic three outs to the end of their game. Indeed, The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal reported back in May that numerous teams were calling the A’s to inquire about the right-hander.

Yet, trading for Miller will be more than a little complicated. The 25-year-old (26 in August) is still in pre-arbitration and will not hit free agency until after the 2029 season. Such a special talent on a cheap contract with several years of control will call for a king’s ransom in return.

Oakland Athletics’ flamethrower, Mason Miller, could command an unprecedented return if he is dealt ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.



Our @morgensternmlb has some ideas for what it could look like:https://t.co/JzEr5nemav — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 1, 2024

As is the case with all trades, you have to consider team trends and recent history to help paint a picture of what the A’s might target as a return for Miller.

When they moved Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, and Chris Bassitt (amongst others), the front office targeted players who were either major league ready or very close to it. Those types of players have always been the preferred return, and I expect that to continue.