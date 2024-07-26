2024 MLB Trade Deadline: All the Top Rumors and Breaking News
It's MLB Trade Deadline season! Here are all the rumors, breaking news stories, and moves to follow regarding 2024's Major League Baseball hot stove.
Update: July 26th, 5:30 p.m. EST
A busy Friday before the deadline continues, we have two more trades that have been completed as teams look to acquire more pitching for the playoff push.
Orioles Land Zach Eflin From the Tampa Bay Rays (July 26)
The Orioles were always expected to be among the more aggressive teams at this year’s trade deadline and they are certainly living up to that billing so far. Earlier today (read below), they traded Austin Hays to the Phillies to acquire some pitching help for their bullpen. Now they have landed a solid arm to slide in the middle of their rotation.
In a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles have acquired veteran starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
Eflin is in year-two of a three-year, $40 million deal that he signed with the Rays prior to the 2023 season. Last year, he led the American League with 16 wins, pitching to a 3.50 ERA across 177 2/3 innings pithed in what was a career-year.
This season, Eflin has more pitched to the back of the baseball card, posting a solid 4.09 ERA through his first 19 starts and 111 innings pitched. He gives Baltimore a quality innings-eater who can be a stable presence in the middle of their rotation not only for the stretch run this year, but for next season as well.
In return, the Orioles are sending out a package of three prospects in outfielder Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath. We will have a full article coming soon that will detail the return for the Rays.
Mariners Trade for Reliever Yimi Garcia From Toronto (July 26)
The Seattle Mariners continue to add to their roster in hopes of making a run down the stretch in the AL West. The first domino to fall was landing outfielder Randy Arozarena yesterday.
Today, they have traded for some relief help in their bullpen, landing Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The hard-throwing righty has consistently been among one of the best relievers in baseball and is having a great season in a contract year. He has pitched to a 2.70 ERA across 30 innings pitched and has even notched five saves.
Garcia boasts a career-best 12.6 K/9, with a career-low 0.80 WHIP. This marks a huge addition to bolster the Mariners bullpen.
In exchange for Garcia, the Blue Jays receive a package of prospects.
Update: July 26th, 2:15 p.m. EST
Considering all early action we have gotten, you would think that the trade deadline is just upon us, not five days away. Since last night, we have already seen three pretty significant trades, with the latest being one that includes two of the best teams in baseball.
Orioles and Phillies Swap Big League Pieces with Austin Hays and Seranthony Dominguez (July 26)
The Baltimore Orioles have long had a surplus of MLB talent on their active roster, particularly when it comes to their position players. With the emergence of young outfielders like Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad, veterans like Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins have become expendable.
After reports that Mullins was on the block, Baltimore opened up their deadline roster churn by sending Hays in a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies to get two big league pieces to add to their roster.
In exchange for Hays, the Orioles receive right-handed center fielder Cristian Pache and left-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez. The 29-year-old Dominguez debuted with the Phillies back in 2018, and has since been a key contributor in their bullpen.
Across parts of six seasons, Dominguez pitched to a 3.55 ERA, with a 10.32 K/9. This year, Dominguez has struggled and pitched to a 4.75 ERA, but he sports a career-worst 1.50 HR/9. Moving away from the hitter-friendly confines of Citizen’s Bank Park, to the more pitcher-friendly Camden Yards, should bode well for Dominguez to turn his season around.
The underlying metrics are very good on Dominguez, as he has an xERA of 3.25 and an xFIP of 3.99. He also has struck out over 25% of the batters he has faced this year.
Meanwhile, Pache is a great defensive center fielder, who fares much better facing left-handed pitching than right. This year, Pache has hit .229/.333/.329, with a 92 wRC+ against lefties, meaning he has been just below league-average. Against right-handed pitching, Pache has an abysmal -6 wRC+ and is hitting just .147/.189/.147.
Dominguez is clearly the headliner in this deal for the Orioles, but Pache should fit their roster as a right-handed compliment to Kjerstad, Cowser and Mullins (assuming the latter stays in Baltimore), who can be a solid fourth or fifth outfielder.
At the end of the day though, it is the Phillies who are getting the best player in this deal.
Hays, 29, is a career .262/.314/.433 hitter, who is currently having a mixed season in Baltimore. After hitting at least 16 home runs in each of the last three seasons, Hays only has three so far this year.
With that said, Hays has absolutely crushed left-handed pitching in 2024, hitting .328/.394/.500, with a 154 wRC+. The Phillies have struggled to get good production from their outfielders this season, so Hays should bring a solid veteran presence to bolster that group. He is also under team control through the 2025 season.
In Philadelphia, Hays’ can expect an uptick in power, now that he gotten out of what has become a cavernous ballpark for right-handed hitters in Baltimore.
The Orioles and Phillies are two of the favorites to make it to the World Series this year, so it will be very interesting to see how this trade unfolds for each team in 2024. Ultimately they helped each other satisfy some of their roster needs, but both of these teams are expected to be even more aggressive making additional moves before the deadline.
Mariners Acquire Randy Arozarena (July 25)
The Seattle Mariners made the Trade Deadline’s first significant move, announcing the late-night acquisition of Randy Arozarena from the Rays.
In exchange, Seattle sent two prospects — outfielder Aidan Smith and right-hander Brody Hopkins — along with a player to be named later to Tampa Bay. This move came after the Mariners designated Ty France for assignment earlier in the week, freeing up a spot on their 40-man roster.
Arozarena had a stellar four-plus year tenure with the Rays. He was initially acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2019-20 offseason in a trade that sent top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis.
Although Arozarena had a brief MLB debut before joining Tampa Bay, his breakout came during the 2020 postseason. He smashed 10 home runs in 20 games, earning ALCS MVP honors and helping the Rays reach the World Series.
Between 2021 and 2023, Arozarena played in 445 games, posting a .264/.349/.443 slash line with 63 home runs over more than 1,900 plate appearances. His offensive output was 26% above league average, according to wRC+, placing him among the top left fielders in the league.
The 29-year-old Cuban outfielder will look to turn his 2024 season around and give the Mariners some much-needed depth.
Arozarena batted .211/15 HR/37 RBI with 16 stolen bases and a 0.8 WAR in 2024 with the Rays.
Diamondbacks Acquire A.J. Puk (July 25)
The Diamondbacks made waves in the relief pitcher market with the acquisition of A.J. Puk from the Marlins.
Arizona sent back two prospects to Miami: corner infielder Deyvison De Los Santos and center fielder Andrew Pintar. To make room on the 40-man roster, the D-Backs designated lefty reliever Joe Jacques for assignment.
This marks the second consecutive year the Diamondbacks have bolstered their bullpen late in the season. Last year, they added Paul Sewald to secure the closer role. Despite a recent rough patch, Sewald remains the closer in Arizona, and Puk will now bring his high-powered left arm to the setup crew.
A.J. Puk, a former sixth overall pick by the Athletics, emerged as a key reliever in 2022. The A’s traded him to Miami for outfielder JJ Bleday in a swap of former top draft picks the following offseason.
In his first season with the Marlins, Puk posted a 3.97 ERA over 56 2/3 innings, showcasing impressive strikeout and walk numbers. He also notched 15 saves and finished 31 games.
Original post:
Oh baby, the MLB Trade Deadline for the 2024 season is already upon us.
This can mean two things: (1) A flurry of moves have already happened or (2) a bunch of MLB trades are about to.
As we inch closer to the deadline, you might be asking yourself, what’s going on? Who’s been dealt already? Which other MLB players are on the move? Are any big-time superstars swapping jerseys? (Here’s looking at you, Max Scherzer.)
Is it World Series or bust for L.A.? Will the Dodgers throw in all of their trade chips and go for it?
Will the New York Yankees add some much-needed depth behind Aaron Judge?
Could the Toronto Blue Jays dish off both Bo Bichette AND Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
Are Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, Jon Heyman, and company about to become your go-to feeds for the next few days?
(We don’t blame you…)
MLB trade rumors have been rampant over the past few weeks, and here, we’ll be updating and covering all the gossip, moves, and news that you need to know during the busiest time of the 2024 MLB season, so you don’t fall behind.
From big-time sellers to MLB Wild Card contenders and World Series hopefuls to teams looking to add depth for 2025, we’ve got you covered on all the MLB moves.
It’s MLB hot stove, season, baby — let’s go!
When Does the MLB Trade Deadline Start and End?
The MLB Trade Deadline ramps up during the month of July, and the hot stove gets boiling closest to the actual deadline.
Technically, the Trade Deadline season starts two days after the starting date of the final game of the World Series and concludes at the end of July (or the beginning of August).
For years, the Trade Deadline was always on July 31 at 4 pm ET. But under new MLB rules, the Commissioner’s Office can now set the deadline for any date between July 28 and August 3 (in order to avoid conflicting with scheduled games).
All that to say, the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is July 30 at 6 pm ET.
What Happens After the MLB Trade Deadline?
Prior to 2019, July 31 was referred to as the “non-waiver Trade Deadline,” and players could be dealt after July 31 — if they cleared revocable waivers.
Since 2019, there’s now only one Trade Deadline. Players can still be placed and claimed on outright waivers, but major league trades are no longer permitted after July 31.
Regarding newly acquired players, the August 31 postseason roster deadline remains in effect.
What is the MLB Trade Deadline?
As per Major League Baseball’s glossary, the MLB Trade Deadline is, “the last point during the season at which players can be traded from one club to another.”