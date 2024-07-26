2024 MLB Trade Deadline: All the Top Rumors and Breaking News

Eflin is in year-two of a three-year, $40 million deal that he signed with the Rays prior to the 2023 season. Last year, he led the American League with 16 wins, pitching to a 3.50 ERA across 177 2/3 innings pithed in what was a career-year.

This season, Eflin has more pitched to the back of the baseball card, posting a solid 4.09 ERA through his first 19 starts and 111 innings pitched. He gives Baltimore a quality innings-eater who can be a stable presence in the middle of their rotation not only for the stretch run this year, but for next season as well.

In return, the Orioles are sending out a package of three prospects in outfielder Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath. We will have a full article coming soon that will detail the return for the Rays.

Mariners Trade for Reliever Yimi Garcia From Toronto (July 26)

The Seattle Mariners continue to add to their roster in hopes of making a run down the stretch in the AL West. The first domino to fall was landing outfielder Randy Arozarena yesterday.

Today, they have traded for some relief help in their bullpen, landing Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The hard-throwing righty has consistently been among one of the best relievers in baseball and is having a great season in a contract year. He has pitched to a 2.70 ERA across 30 innings pitched and has even notched five saves.