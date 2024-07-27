Do the Dodgers See a Move to Go All-in On at the Deadline?

If you squint, there are some avenues the Dodgers could pursue at the deadline to upgrade their roster and turn it into a super-team. We’ve seen this exact scenario play out for them before, so it’ll hardly be a surprise to see history repeat itself.

Let’s dive in and take a look at how the organization can further improve their shot at a second World Series victory in five years.

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Deadline Targets

The Dodgers are a stacked team with very few places in need of legitimate upgrades. While they don’t need any high-end help, the rumor mill still has them firmly tied to some of the top names on the market. Here’s what they can do in the coming days.

Starting Pitching

The Dodgers are aiming at the top of the starting pitching market according to multiple different reports. Atop their list is Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.

Crochet, 25, is in the midst of his first pro season as a starting pitcher. Through 21 starts, things pretty much couldn’t be going any better. The left-hander made the All-Star Game and leads the American League in strikeouts and FIP, while leading all of baseball in K/9.

Crochet has a ton of team control left (FA at the end of 2026) and is the White Sox’s top trade chip. It’s easy to see why the Dodgers have interest in such a player, as he could anchor their rotation for multiple years. He recently went on record to say that he’s aiming to stick as a starter this year – despite an innings limited place on his arm – and that he’s only going to pitch in October playoff games if he is given a contract extension.