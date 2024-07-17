Top Trade Candidates the Angels Will Shop at the Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels have four players who could bring returns at the MLB trade deadline ... but will they deal any or all of them?
The Los Angeles Angels will be one of the more interesting teams to watch as the 2024 MLB trade deadline nears. Certainly the Angels are positioned to sell, entering the All-Star break 10.0 games out of first place in the American League West with a 41-55 record.
However, some of their most intriguing trade candidates are also players who will not be free agents at the end of the season, meaning the Halos could potentially look to use these players as pieces for another run under Ron Washington in 2025.
As Jim Bowden of The Athletic reminded us all in this article, the Angels hung on to Shohei Ohtani last season even when the prudent move might have been to trade him away.
However, there is no one on the potential list of trades that has anywhere near the allure of Ohtani (or the value), so there are likely few lessons that can be gleaned from last season’s Angels trade deadline activities to give a look into the crystal ball for this year.
So who could be bidding their goodbyes to Anaheim this month?
Here is a look at four that are notable trade pieces and could help the Halos rebuild their farm system, plus one more who is a distinct possibility.
Tyler Anderson
As mentioned in this article detailing the top 10 starting pitchers who could be traded at the deadline, Anderson is a bit of a crapshoot for teams that are looking to bolster their rotation.
After all, he came into the All-Star break with a 2.97 ERA in 118.0 innings pitched across 19 starts. However, a FIP of 4.60 suggests that Anderson might have been the beneficiary of some good luck in the first half of the season. Will that continue in the second half?
That’s a big question potential suitors will have to ask themselves, and a trend that our own Eric Treuden just doesn’t see happening.
Anderson is also coming off a season where he logged a 5.43 ERA and 4.92 FIP across 25 starts, showing once again that the 34-year-old southpaw has been a roller coaster since making his debut in June of 2016. His career ERA of 4.20, WHIP of 1.269 and FIP of 4.33 suggests that Anderson is serviceable, but perhaps not eye-popping when it comes to what he can do on the mound.
Still, a team looking to add a left-hander to their rotation may be very tempted to see what Anderson would look like on their roster.
Potential Fits: Orioles, Cardinals, Dodgers, Guardians, Brewers
Anderson has already had a turn with the Dodgers, pitching at Chavez Ravine during a 2022 season where he earned an All-Star Game nod. They are familiar with him and certainly could use a reunion, but it’s likely Anderson isn’t at the top of their wish list.
With Anderson under team control through next season as well, don’t be surprised to see the Cardinals make a move for him. The team has built its rotation with veteran pitchers throughout the offseason and having another veteran as a centerpiece heading into not only this year’s run at the postseason but next year’s regular season as well might be tempting.
Carlos Estevez
Like Anderson, Estevez has his roots with the Colorado Rockies. Like Anderson, Estevez matured into the pitcher he is today by learning how to harness his pitches at altitude.
Being forged in the fire of Coors Field, Estevez is now one of the closers who could draw significant amount of interest at the trade deadline.
In the final weeks of a two-year, $13.5 million deal, the 31-year-old right-hander is arguably one of the Angels’ best assets, especially with an ERA+ of 163 and 17 saves already this season.
Estevez has been particularly nasty in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break, registering a 0.47 ERA in his 19.1 innings since May 15. He’s allowed just eight hits during that stretch while striking out 17 while earning the AL’s Reliever of the Month Award in June.
Want to know more about the mindset Estevez brings to the mound as a closer? Check out his comments in this episode of the Clubhouse Chatter podcast.
Potential Fits: Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Mets, Cardinals
Estevez will be able to fit into the back end of any bullpen on a contender, even those that already have a closer in place. While Estevez has been the closer in Anaheim, he performed in a number of duties during his six seasons in Colorado.
Could Philadelphia pair Estevez with a back end of the bullpen that’s already performing well? The Phillies feel like a team that could use Estevez as another option for late innings and boost their chances of getting back to the Fall Classic.
Luis Rengifo
The last two players on the list present interesting choices for the Angels as both will be under team control through at least next season. Rengifo also has another wrinkle in that he is currently on the injured list with a wrist injury. However, it appears Rengifo is battling inflammation rather than an injury that could keep him on the shelf longer.
His OPS+ of 123 is bolstered by a slash line of .315/.358/.442 in 251 at-bats this season, and made some history heading into the month of July with his batting average.
He is versatile as well, seeing time at second base, shortstop, third base and right field in 2024. The 27-year-old Rengifo can provide pop at the plate and fill gaps around the diamond, making him extremely valuable for a team looking to fill various needs on their roster.
Potential Fits: Yankees, Dodgers, Royals, Brewers
These were the teams suggested by our own Seth Carlson in this article, and I personally love the idea of Rengifo heading to Kansas City.
As Carlson wrote, “Rengifo makes sense for KC: He’s an upgrade over the club’s current second base options, as they have combined for just 1.1 fWAR this season, which ranks 17th in baseball. And let’s not ignore the rest of the Royals’ infield; aside from All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the group is somewhat lackluster.”
Again, the Angels don’t have to trade him. However, there’s a good chance that, if he’s healthy, an offer may come into Anaheim that would be too good to pass up.
Taylor Ward
There has been plenty of buzz about a potential trade that would bring Ward to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move would make sense if the Pirates are serious about making the postseason as Ward would boost their outfield.
As MLBTradeRumors.com wrote in this article, “While Bryan Reynolds is having one of his best seasons (.280/.344/.486, 17 homers, 131 wRC+), the rest of the group has been lacking. Even with that standout production from Reynolds, the outfield has combined for a .225/.297/.357 batting line overall.”
Ward entered the All-Star break slashing .228/.312/.401 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI, so it’s all about the power he can bring to the plate as his OPS+ stands at just 98.
If Ward is traded, with team control until the 2027 season, expect the price tag to be hefty. However, if the Angels are looking to rebuild and can get a decent return, Ward’s seven seasons with the Halos could come to an end.
Potential Fits: Pirates, Mariners, Phillies, Royals, Braves
If a deal with the Pirates can’t get done, Ward heading to Atlanta feels like a move the Braves would make in order to boost their outfield. As our Tim Kelly wrote in this article, “Ward would be an upgrade over any of Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall or Ramón Laureano in a corner outfield spot. Heck, if the Braves want to give Jarred Kelenic a day off against a left-handed pitcher, adding Ward would make that more of a possibility.”
Is Luis Garcia another trade possibility?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned that the Angels “are expected” to trade reliever Luis Garcia as well. Garcia is a 37-year-old right-hander who is finishing out a one-year, $4.25 million deal this year, his 12th in the big leagues.
His 4.08 ERA and 3.89 FIP in 39.2 innings this year are very close to his career averages (4.05 and 3.97, respectively). Garcia has finished seven games this season and earned three saves.
While Estevez will be the big trade target, if Garcia goes, he will likely bring back a lower return than his fellow reliever. However, with Garcia viewed as “a rental” by any team that would acquire him, being willing to trade him would make sense for the Angels, even with a lesser offer.