Top Trade Candidates the Angels Will Shop at the Deadline

The Los Angeles Angels will be one of the more interesting teams to watch as the 2024 MLB trade deadline nears. Certainly the Angels are positioned to sell, entering the All-Star break 10.0 games out of first place in the American League West with a 41-55 record.

However, some of their most intriguing trade candidates are also players who will not be free agents at the end of the season, meaning the Halos could potentially look to use these players as pieces for another run under Ron Washington in 2025.

As Jim Bowden of The Athletic reminded us all in this article, the Angels hung on to Shohei Ohtani last season even when the prudent move might have been to trade him away.

However, there is no one on the potential list of trades that has anywhere near the allure of Ohtani (or the value), so there are likely few lessons that can be gleaned from last season’s Angels trade deadline activities to give a look into the crystal ball for this year.