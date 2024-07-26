The Brewers’ Ideal Trade Deadline Targets

What are the Milwaukee Brewers trying to accomplish in 2024? It’s a fascinating question, and the answer has large ramifications on how they approach next week’s MLB trade deadline.

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the National League to this point in the season. They sit firmly atop the National League Central standings with a six-game lead in the division, and they haven’t surrendered that lead since April 30.

With that said, while it’s been an extremely successful season for the Crew thus far, they need to be active on the trade market if they wish to take the leap into legitimate World Series contention in 2024.

In terms of roster needs, their lineup feels set heading into the final couple months of the season. Additionally, they have enough internal relievers on the mend that will provide a major boost to their already strong bullpen. External additions in these two areas of the roster don’t seem necessary.