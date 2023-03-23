MLB Roster Previews For All 30 Teams

We are officially one week away from Opening Day, where 30 teams in Major League Baseball will embark on a 162-game journey through the 2023 MLB season.

Baseball is on fire right now after what we got to see play out at the World Baseball Classic over the last few weeks. So many storylines that get to carry over into a fresh season. Shohei Ohtani essentially cemented his mythical status as the game’s greatest player, grabbing the thrown from his teammate Mike Trout by blowing 100 MPH fastballs by him with authority.

So many of the game’s brightest stars competed on the World stage, with more eyes tuned into baseball across the globe than ever before. Stars grew brighter for players like Ohtani and Trea Turner, meanwhile stars were born like Jose Quijada with his massive celebrations for Venezuela or Angels starter Patrick Sandoval keeping Japan off the board in the first four innings of the Semifinal.

Players around the league got the chance to make a name for themself and now they all return to their teams with more fanfare than ever before.