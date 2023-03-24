Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 Season Preview

Don’t get the narrative twisted: this team should still be good. They might be very good. But they’re not quite staring down at the rest of the league; gone is the David vs. Goliath dynamic they created for themselves over the last few seasons.

Projected Lineup

C – Will Smith 1B – Freddie Freeman 2B – Miguel Vargas SS – Miguel Rojas 3B – Max Muncy LF – Chris Taylor CF – Trayce Thompson RF – Mookie Betts DH – J.D. Martinez

Will Smith may be the best offensive catcher in the game. Last season, he tossed up an .807 OPS along with a 127 WRC+, and those were career lows. He was second at the position in home runs in 2022 and has accrued 8.5 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement over the last two years.

His ability to put the ball in play also separates him from a lot of backstops. He struck out less than 17% of the time last year, and over the previous three seasons, his average strikeout rate has been below 20%. His bat is his best tool, but that’s not a knock on his defense. He has totaled 12 DRS over his last pair of campaigns, displaying the ability to make a major impact on both sides of the ball.

Freddie Freeman seemingly (and reportedly) never wanted to leave Atlanta. But for a handful of different reasons, he ended up doing so. How did he adjust to his new digs? Only by having the best season of his potential Hall of Fame career. Both his WAR (7.1) and wRC+ (157) were the best marks he has ever corralled. He was named to his sixth All-Star Game, right in his home ballpark, and finished fourth in NL MVP voting.

The Braves and Freeman opting to go their separate ways has been an absolute lifesaver for the Dodgers. Say he had signed a new contract in Atlanta, then what for L.A.? It’s near impossible to map out a hypothetical alternate reality, and maybe it would have been Andrew Friedman that went out and traded for Matt Olson rather than Alex Anthopolous. But if Freeman weren’t wearing Dodgers blue these days, this lineup would all of a sudden get vastly thinner once you consider the numerous departures over the last couple of offseasons.

The Dodgers are placing a lot of expectations on Miguel Vargas. A top-40 prospect in the game (no. 3 in the Dodgers system) with elite bat-to-ball skills, an advanced approach, and the ability to hit to all fields combined with proficient power (40 home runs over his last two years in the minor leagues), Vargas possesses the tools to make an impact right away in 2023.