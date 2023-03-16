Chicago White Sox Season Preview

The other player that benefits from the positional shifting without Abreu is the new first baseman, Andrew Vaughn. He’s an ultra-talented hitter that has continued to grow and could be in line for a huge season while playing his natural position. He led the team with 17 home runs and had a .288 average before the last month of the season when his body was likely worn down due to playing the outfield all year.

The two hitters that had the most disappointing seasons at the plate in 2022 slot into the next two spots. Grandal was possibly the best hitter on the White Sox in an anomaly of a season in 2021, where his average hovered around .200 all year but finished with 158 wRC+.

That dropped all the way to 68 in by far the worst year of his career in 2022. This could’ve been in part due to a knee injury that he seemed to be rushed back from last year. Grandal may be past his prime, but he looks much healthier this spring and seems likely to be better than the career-worst version of himself from last year.

Moncada has had a strange career trajectory up to this point as he looked like one of the top young hitters in the game in his second season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to keep it going. He is coming off a down year where he only hit .212 and was a non-factor on offense. He’s been a top-half-of-the-order hitter but may slide down this season as he works to get back to his peak form.

The No. 2 prospect in the White Sox system is not necessarily projected to start by everyone, but he is by me. Oscar Colas has done nothing but impress in Spring Training and he’s coming off a season in the minors where put together .314/.371/.524 slash line across three levels. He has limited experience in Triple-A but given that he’s 24 years old and has experience playing professionally in Cuba, he’s ready to help this team.

The last addition made right before Spring Training was bringing back Elvis Andrus to start at second base. He’s an experienced veteran and will provide a steady force at the bottom of the lineup. He was one of the best hitters in the lineup last year after he joined the team midseason and is the type of player that helps the energy of any team.