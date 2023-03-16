Detroit Tigers 2023 Season Preview

A total rebuild does not make sense. One, how could you do that to your fans when the last rebuild did not result in ANYTHING to date. Two, who’s taking that Baez contract? Scott Harris has his work cut out for him as he will attempt to construct this roster on the fly.

Potential Lineup Options

C – Jake Rogers 1B – Spencer Torkelson 2B – Jonathan Schoop 3B – Nick Maton SS – Javier Baez LF – Akil Baddo CF – Riley Greene RF – Austin Meadows DH – Kerry Carpenter

You could argue all but Riley Greene comes with a legitimate question mark heading into 2023. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, in his last season, might provide more leadership than on-field production.

Behind the plate you have Jake Rogers and Eric Haase. Rogers, acquired in the 2017 Verlander trade, has 73 career games due in most part to injury. In that small sample size he’s shown some promising power (10 home runs) with a strike out rate approaching 40%. Haase flashed in his 2021 rookie season hitting 22 home runs in 98 games and played well enough last season. The power dipped but so did the strikeouts. At 30 years old and limited, I do not think he’s part of the long-term plan. Cross your fingers that prospect Dillon Dingler will have a big 2023 and push for time.

Spencer Torkelson had a brutal 2022. The former first overall pick struggled to make contact and was eventually sent to Triple-A. In the minors, the power did not return and once he was brought back to Detroit, not much had changed.

This is a 110.6 MPH line out from Spencer Torkelson. That’s his 5th out this spring on a ball hit 105 MPH or harder. pic.twitter.com/auM8XJhSdP — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 10, 2023 Well hit outs – the story of Spencer Torkelson

With last year behind him, I do expect a much better 2023. He has always walked a good amount, and he produces hard contact. An 8.4% barrel rate and 41.4% hard hit rate for a 22-year-old rookie is respectable. Torkelson will never hit for average and that’s not his game. Power and a high on-base percentage should get the job done. Now, the power must return.

To be perfectly honest, Jonathan Schoop will not be on this team in August. After a couple good, not spectacular years, Schoop was absymal at the plate in 2022. A slash of .202/.239/.322 with a 57 wRC+ will not cut it. Luckily, he graded out as an elite defender, but who needs that in a rebuild?