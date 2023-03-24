2023 Season Preview: Miami Marlins

Based on what we understand the Marlins plan to be:



The Marlins best defensive second baseman is at shortstop. Their second best defensive second baseman is in center. Their third best defensive second baseman is at third and their worst defensive second baseman is at second. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) March 4, 2023

Compromising infield defense in the name of scoring runs is an understandable approach from the Marlins. After all, you need to score runs to win ball games and the Marlins didn’t do enough of either last season.

The acquisition of Luis Arraez was a focus on adding the best bat possible rather than looking for a specific position of need. Another second base/first base type was probably the last thing the Marlins needed, but a hitter who produced a 131 wRC+ last year and won a batting title is something the team needed in the worst way. Arraez instantly becomes the team’s most proven hitter and a complement to the exciting Chisholm at the top of the order.

Jon Berti will likely be an important bench piece for this team as the safety blanket all over the field. Both Chisholm and Wendle dealt with injuries last season and are taking on every day roles at a more demanding position. MLB’s 2022 stolen base leader could fill in at shortstop, second and center field, allowing the Marlins to rotate through the DH role.

Though the defense may be iffy, new manager Skip Schumacher does have the ability to mix and match his lineups thanks to the versatility of his position players. Wendle, Segura and Arraez can all play multiple spots in the infield with Berti available to plug in at short and even Chisholm in an emergency. Schumacher has also said that he would like to move Gurriel around the infield a little bit as well.

An Upgraded Offense

The offense should without a doubt be better, but the price to pay will be interesting to monitor. With shift limitations in place for the 2023 season, range is of more importance to defenses. This new-looked infield should be put to the test as the Marlins pitching staff finished fourth baseball in ground ball rate last year and should be right around the top again this year.

Offensively, Arraez and Chisholm should lead the way at the top of the order with the team desperately hoping for a bounce back from Garcia and Soler. Soler was a more competitive hitter last year, but battled injuries that limited him to 72 games. There’s relative optimism within the Marlins organization that Soler will bounce back in the second year of his three-year, $36 million contract. Garcia was one of the worst qualified hitters in Major League Baseball last year (.582 OPS) and put simply, he cannot be worse in the second year of his four-year, $53 million contract.