Cincinnati Reds 2023 Season Preview

While unorthodox, if moving Stephenson around helps keep his bat in the lineup, no one will have any complaints. For Stephenson to take the next step in his development he will have to tap into more power. Stephenson is more of a line-drive hitter but turning a few into home runs could do wonders for the Reds run production. Reaching the 20 home run mark does not seem impossible.

The infield will be a hot topic throughout the season. Joey Votto is likely in his last season in Cincinnati and his eventual replacement is still unclear. There’s no question that Votto is working meticulously to get healthy and produce at a high level. If this is his last season, a statue will soon be erected to remember his importance and greatness in a Reds uniform.

Jonathan India went from Rookie of the Year in 2021 to an injury-ridden disappointing 2022. For now, you can write his name at second in ink. With the amount of infield talent coming up, India will have to show he can be closer to the 2021 version of himself. I do not think his 2022 numbers are the new norm.

Shortstop will once again be another position fans will keep a close eye on. Kevin Newman, acquired via trade from Pittsburgh, is a veteran placeholder until a prospect takes his spot. Jose Barrero is still around, but after another miserable season his chances as an everyday player are dwindling.

In 48 games last season, Barrero struck out 43% of the time while batting only .152 with little power. Chances are running out with Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz knocking at the door.

The Reds finally moved on from Mike Moustakas clearing room at third for Spencer Steer. Acquired in the Tyler Mahle deal at last year’s deadline, Steer brings an advanced approach at the plate with a good eye for the zone and flashed a bit of power in Triple-A. Steer earned 108 at-bats with Cincinnati last season without much success. With more time on task and everyday at-bats he could develop into an everyday, high floor player. His ability to play around the diamond would make him a plus utility player, if nothing else.