Shohei Ohtani is Becoming the Best Hitter in Baseball

Meanwhile, he hit 34 home runs and posted a 142 wRC+ as the Angels designated hitter. For Ohtani the hitter, this represented a step back, but not enough of one to create any real concern. He was on the fringe of being a top-five pitcher in all of baseball and was a top-20 hitter in the game still.

Coming into this season, it was fair to wonder if this was finally the year Ohtani would reach the mountaintop at either position and grab the clear-cut title for being either the top pitcher or top hitter in the game. If not both.

Based on what we saw last year, it would have seemed that Ohtani would have a better shot to be considered the game’s best pitcher, as all the stats were trending in that direction.

Ohtani has been great on the mound this year, but he hasn’t quite established his dominance yet in the same fashion we saw in the second half of 2022. The 28-year-old is pitching to a 3.29 ERA across 14 starts and 82 innings pitched. His walks are up from 2.39 BB/9 last year to 3.84 in 2023.

There is every chance he could get hot down the stretch again and win his first Cy Young, but that is far from guaranteed at this point of the season. MVP on the other hand is all but in the bag, especially with Aaron Judge on the IL with an injured toe.

Judge isn’t grabbing the MVP title from him, yet he still doesn’t have to cede his crown from being considered the league’s best hitter if he returns to pre-injury form this season. That is of course unless Shohei Ohtani doesn’t just grab that crown outright himself.