Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 Season Preview

The Young Studs

Oneil Cruz: This one is a freebie. The 6’7″ shortstop is an incredible talent; he hits farther, runs faster, and throws harder than just about anyone. He has the skills to be an All-Star, and if he can address some of his weaknesses, the sky is the limit.

Bryan Reynolds: Reynolds is an all-around talent, and he’s been the best player in Pittsburgh for the past four years. He’s also been the subject of trade rumors for just as long (at least it seems that way). The 28-year-old All-Star will continue to generate headlines this season, but we’ll have to wait and see what those headlines will be.

Ke’Bryan Hayes: Hayes has yet to live up to his phenomenal rookie season, in which he accumulated 1.9 fWAR in just 24 games. He has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the game, but his bat has been a liability. The 2023 season will be an important test for Hayes: will he figure things out at the plate, or is it time to move him way down in the batting order?

The Veteran Reinforcements

Andrew McCutchen: This one’s another freebie. I mean, come on, it’s Cutch’s return to PNC Park. Whatever he does this season, it’s going to be better because he’s doing it with the Pirates.

Ji-Man Choi: Choi was a fan-favorite player in Tampa Bay, and he’ll get the chance to endear himself to a new fanbase in Pittsburgh. After the Pirates struggled to find a first baseman in 2022, it’s nice that they’ve found such a reliable player to fill that hole.

Carlos Santana: Santana is the third member of the veteran trio the Pirates brought in to bolster the lineup. He’s nearly 37 years old, but he can still do what he does best: draw walks and hit double-digit home runs. I really like the combination of bright young faces and grizzled vets in the middle of this batting order.