San Diego Padres 2023 Season Preview

Juan Soto is, by nearly all estimations, expected to bounce back from a lackluster (by his standards) 2022 campaign. FanGraphs’ ZiPS projections have him finishing with the third-highest fWAR among all position players, trailing only Trea Turner and Aaron Judge. If he can clean up the porous defensive display of 2022 (bottom 1st percentile in OAA), then he may capture the MVP award with ease.

Manny Machado, on the other hand, has no major flaws in his game. Fans will surely be expecting another MVP-caliber season following his massive extension, but even if he doesn’t, the floor for his production remains incredibly high at a sneaky-young 30 years of age. Seeing him alongside newcomer Xander Bogaerts in the infield will surely be a sight to see, although the latter isn’t without his concerns.

Last year with the Red Sox, Bogaerts only mustered 15 homers, which isn’t exactly something that a Padres team that finished 22nd in slugging percentage and 21st in home runs would be thrilled about seeing done again. Add on to that his extremely high .369 BABIP and it all portends being a potentially classic case of a free agent having a down year in his first season with a new ball club.

But even still, it’s Xander Bogaerts — perhaps the most consistent position player in the game over the last decade — so there’s no huge alarm bell to ring yet. However, the ultimate weapon known as Fernando Tatis Jr. is someone that very well could cause some panic. The talent is obviously there, but following offseason surgery and a suspension to start the season, it’s fair to temper expectations out of the gate (this great article by Jeff Zimmerman on FanGraphs did a nice job at doing just that)

But also, like, who cares? That’s four potential MVP-caliber players already without even discussing the rest of this Padres lineup that has some excellent tertiary pieces, too. Cronenworth may not have the power typically associated with a first basemen, but he was one of the best fWAR players while at second base since 2020 (trailing only Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien). In a vacuum, he’s a great player regardless of position.

Even if Ha-Seong Kim isn’t able to improve his abilities as a batter (105 wRC+ in 2022), he’s an elite, Gold Glove-nominated defender. Trent Grisham could be the weakest link, because while he’s a Gold Glove defensive player, his subpar offense can be incredibly frustrating. In 2022, Grisham’s 83 wRC+ tied with Cody Bellinger for the seventh-worst mark among ALL position players in baseball.