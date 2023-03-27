2023 Season Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks

Projected 2023 Opening Day Lineup

Projected Lineup Projected Bench 1. Corbin Carroll – LF 1. Jose Herrera – C 2. Ketel Marte – 2B 2. Evan Longoria – 3B/1B 3. Jake McCarthy – RF 3. Geraldo Perdomo – INF 4. Christian Walker – 1B 4. Kyle Lewis – OF 5. Josh Rojas – 3B 5. Carson Kelly – C* 6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – DH 7. Alek Thomas – CF 8. Nick Ahmed – SS 9. Gabriel Moreno – C Starting Season on the Injured List*

Catcher

In perhaps the biggest headline of the offseason for the Diamondbacks, they were able to obtain one of the top catching prospects in baseball from the Blue Jays in Gabriel Moreno. The 23-year-old, made his debut last year but only played in 25 games.

Due to an unfortunate injury to veteran Carson Kelly, Moreno will be the starting catcher on Opening Day. Moreno’s calling card is his ability to hit for a high average and he has some juice in the bat, we will be seeing a lot of him early this year.

Attention, #Dbacks fans.



Gabriel Moreno is capable of hitting the ball hard enough that it can go STRAIGHT THROUGH A WALL. pic.twitter.com/wTHIRnWOW5 — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) December 23, 2022

Jose Herrera looks to be the back up to start the year due to the Kelly’s injury. Herrera made his debut last season and did not play well in his 47 games. He hit .189/.250/.207 and has also not been hitting well this spring. Expect to see Herrera in the lineup only as much as absolutely necessary.

If not for fracturing his forearm, Kelly likely would have opened the season as the starting catcher, but they would have only been delaying the inevitable. Moreno is the future at this position for the Diamondbacks, but Kelly represents a really good second option, who could become one of the top backups in the league when healthy.

Corner Infield

Josh Rojas is less than a spectacular third baseman. but he will provide the team with some stability. He is not Jose Ramirez or Manny Machado but Rojas has posted an OPS+ above 100 in each of his last two seasons. You are not going to get a ton of juice with the bat as he only hit nine home runs last year but he has 30 doubles and 10 home runs in the tank. Rojas also had one of the lowest chase rates in the league last year and excels at getting on base with a .349 OBP in 2022. He also stole 23 bags while only being caught twice. He isn’t flashy but Rojas will get the job done.

While Rojas lacks power, Christian Walker has enough for the both of them. Walker hit 36 home runs last year and regularly hits the ball hard. If you combine that with a strikeout rate under 20% and walk rate over 10%, you have one of the more underrated power bats in baseball. He also is one of the best defensive first basemen in the league.