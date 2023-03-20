Texas Rangers 2023 Season Preview

Nathaniel Lowe took the biggest jump of anybody on the roster last year. A productive bat with the Rays before being traded, Lowe propelled himself into a Silver Slugger Award winner. He put up a .302/.358/.492/.851 slash line, swatted 27 home runs and helped provide some much-needed protection for the middle of the order. His defense is to be desired at first base, but the way he is swinging the bat these days outweighs his play in the field.

Nathaniel Lowe, the tale of two seasons:



April-May: .259, 3 HR, .677 OPS, 89.4 AVG EV, 6.7% barrel rate



June-Oct: .317, 24 HR, .914 OPS, 90.6 AVG EV, 11% barrel rate



His .914 OPS from June 1 was T-7th best among qualified hitters, better than Ohtani, Austin Riley, Alonso — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) February 6, 2023

Marcus Semien certainly had some Rangers fans on edge after signing his massive contract when he hit just one long ball in the first two months, struggling mightily out of the gate. He posted an OPS of an alarming .443 in April and just .619 in May. But once the summer rolled around, he returned to the Semien of old. His on-base clip was still a tad low (.312) but he slugged .465 and played elite level defense at second base (eight OAA, ranking in the 94th percentile in MLB). He will be expected to at least repeat if not build on that in 2023.

Corey Seager received the third All-Star nod of his career in 2022, and by the accounts of an average big leaguer, his season was still a success. Defensively he tied the best season of his career with four OAA, starting 151 games at shortstop. He also hit a career-high 33 home runs.

Still, based on the high standards he had set for himself (along with the $325 million contract), Seager didn’t thrive quite as much in terms of who he’s been as a player so far in career.

While he was red hot in July and August, the rest of Seager’s year at the plate was more pedestrian. The 28-year-old posted a 117 WRC+, the third-lowest mark of his career, and much different than 2020 and 2021, where he put up a 149 and 146 WRC+ respectively.

Seager should be due for some positive regression, as his peripherals show that he was the recipient of some pretty bad luck (95th percentile in xBA, 96th percentile in xWOBA, 97th percentile in xSLG). Seager’s career batting average on balls put in play (BABIP) is .317, as he finished each season in Los Angeles with a BABIP over .300. Last year, His BABIP was .242.