Cleveland Guardians 2023 Season Preview

Stealing the AL Central title from the preseason favorites, the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians made an unexpected run in the playoffs last year but fell short after running into the powerhouse New York Yankees.

The Guardian’s recipe for success was all thanks to major leap years from infielder Andres Gimenez, pitcher Triston McKenzie and outfielders Oscar Gonzalez, and Steven Kwan. Gimenez produced a team-leading 140 wRC+ with Kwan and Gonzalez not too far behind the young slugger. Kwan was shot out of a cannon to begin the season as fans waited for his return to earth. Instead, he finished the year just shy of a .300 AVG and displayed his above-average defensive ability earning himself a Gold Glove, along with three other teammates, and an AL Rookie of the Year nominee.

Despite exceeding 2022 season expectations, the Guardians needed more to deepen their future postseason runs. General Manager, Mike Chernoff accomplished that by bringing in former Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino as well as All-Star switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell. Bell finished with 17 homers last season and 49 XBH, both would have been second on the team last year providing power to the offense which the Guardians lacked.

Projected Starting Lineup

Starting Lineup Bench 1. Steven Kwan – LF 1. Gabriel Arias – IF 2. Amed Rosario – SS 2. Tyler Freeman – IF 3. José Ramirez – 3B 3. Bryan Lavastida – C 4. Josh Bell – 1B 4. George Valera – OF 5. Josh Naylor – DH 6. Andres Gimenez – 2B 7. Oscar Gonzalez – RF 8. Mike Zunino – C 9. Myles Straw – CF

Catcher

After disappointing fans at the All-Star break and not going after a superstar catcher, the Guardians picked up Mike Zunino this offseason. Despite only playing in 36 games last year due to injury, resulting in hitting just five home runs and a .148/.195/.304 split, Zunino looks healthy and back to his normal self this spring. The Guardians are betting on signing the 2021 Mike Zunino, who had career-highs in home runs (33), wRC+ (134), and slugging (.559).