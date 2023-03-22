Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Season Preview

The definition of success, like so many things in this world, is nuanced and multi-faceted. As it turns out, so is the Phillies’ roster. Let’s take a look.

Projected Starting Lineup

PROJECTED LINEUP VS. RHP PROJECTED LINEUP VS. LHP 1. Trea Turner – SS 1. Trea Turner – SS 2. Kyle Schwarber – LF 2. Kyle Schwarber – LF 3. J.T. Realmuto – C 3. J.T. Realmuto – C 4. Rhys Hoskins – 1B 4. Rhys Hoskins – 1B 5. Darick Hall – DH 5. Nick Castellanos – RF 6. Nick Castellanos – LF 6. Alex Bohm – 3B 7. Bryson Stott – 2B 7. Bryson Stott – 2B 8. Alec Bohm – 3B 8. Josh Harrison – DH 9. Brandon Marsh – CF 9. Brandon Marsh – CF

From the trade deadline through the end of the 2022 season, the Phillies ranked ninth in runs scored and seventh in wRC+. I expect their offense will be in a similar place this season. On the bright side, they’ve upgraded from Jean Segura (105 wRC+ last season) to Trea Turner (128 wRC+). That’s a major improvement. The bad news is that two-time MVP Bryce Harper is going to miss significant time, and his bat is all but impossible to replace. The Phillies will trot out a platoon of Darick Hall and Josh Harrison at designated hitter, which cancels out the upgrade that Turner provides.

Thus, if the Phillies’ offense is going to be better than it was last season, Harper needs to return as soon as possible – and he needs to be back at full strength.

So when will Harper return? It’s too soon to say. Some reports have said the All-Star break; others have suggested he could return by the end of May. For what it’s worth, the Phillies have yet to place him on the 60-day IL. That could mean they’re hoping he returns in fewer than 60 days, but they could also just be waiting until they need the extra roster spot.

Bryce Harper will not open the season on the 60-day IL, Dave Dombrowski said. They can put him on at any time, if needed, retroactive to Opening Day. This basically just keeps their options open. It doesn't mean he will necessarily be back much earlier than anticipated. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 21, 2023

With a healthy Harper in the middle of the order, the Phillies have one of the top three lineups in the National League. Turner, Schwarber, Harper, Hoskins, and Realmuto will make for a lethal combination, and this offense will terrify opposing pitchers down the stretch and into October. Turner is an all-around stud, Schwarber is the reigning NL home run king, Hoskins is an underrated slugger, and Realmuto is the best catcher in baseball. Oh, and Bryce Harper? He’s Bryce freakin’ Harper.

Bedlam at the Bank pic.twitter.com/JwpdNhas9Z — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 24, 2022

Unfortunately, the Phillies’ offense also has plenty of question marks. First things first: will Nick Castellanos bounce back? Even if he’s never a Silver Slugger again, it would make a big difference if he could hit more like he did in the second half (107 wRC+) than the first (88 wRC+).