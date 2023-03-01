WBC Roster Preview: Team Japan Is Elite

The two veterans will be joined by the younger Oshiro, who is coming off a career year. He cranked 13 home runs last year and will provide some pop at the position behind the two defense-first catchers.

All three of these catchers are among the best in NPB and will help guide the elite pitching staff.

Infielders

Munetaka Murakami, Hotaka Yamakawa, Kazuma Okamoto, Tetsuto Yamada, Sosuke Genda, Shugo Maki, Takumu Nakano, Ukyo Shuto

The talk of the pre-tournament buzz has been superstar third baseman Munetaka Murakami. The rest of the world will soon be acquainted with Murakami if they aren’t already. He’s coming off possibly the best season in NPB history; he unanimously won the MVP award after hitting a league-record 56 home runs and winning the Triple Crown with a .318 batting average and 134 RBIs on the year. Yes, those are real numbers. He has the potential to be one of the best Japanese baseball players ever and is a name everyone should be watching this WBC.

While Murakami will get a lot of attention, the rest of this infield is filled with some of the best players in Japan that have a large variety of skill sets. Yamakawa will likely start at first base for this team and is one of the best power hitters in the game. He’s coming off a massive 41-homer season, the third 40-plus of his career, and has a career .557 slugging percentage. Okamoto is just 26 years old but has been one of the best all-around hitters over the last five seasons. He’s got at least 30 home runs in each of those five seasons and has been one of the most consistent NPB hitters over that time. While his natural position is third, he’ll find his way into the lineup at first or designated hitter.

Yamada is a well-rounded and experienced second baseman who has experience playing in the WBC. He’s got over 250 career home runs and a .285 batting average to go along with above-average speed. Genda is an elite defensive shortstop with solid contact and baserunning skills. Maki is a rising star and has 46 home runs and a .872 OPS across his first two seasons of professional baseball.