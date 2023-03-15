Tampa Bay Rays 2023 Season Preview

Lowe might be the best all-around hitter on the team, and I was tempted to pencil him in at number three, but he’s the only lefty in the starting lineup, and I wanted to split him up from the switch-hitting Franco. Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez should do just fine in the middle of the order, and Isaac Paredes will provide good protection for Lowe.

The last three hitters aren’t quite so intimidating, but as far as the bottom of the order goes, you could do a whole lot worse. Manuel Margot and Christian Bethancourt can be league-average contributors, and Jose Siri runs well enough to make up for his below-average bat.

Catcher

Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejía figure to split the reps behind the plate, much as they did in the second half of the 2022 season. Bethancourt played particularly well after a midseason trade to Tampa last July, while Mejía struggled down the stretch. Thus, I have Bethancourt penciled in as the official starter. However, I expect these two to receive a similar amount of playing time. Neither is a stud behind the dish, but they should make for a solid tandem.

Infield

The Rays will have one of the best infields in the sport if the two guys playing up the middle can stay healthy. Brandon Lowe led all second basemen in fWAR from 2020 to 2021, but he struggled with various injuries last season and played just 65 games.

Wander Franco, meanwhile, has the skills to be one of the best players of his generation, but he’s yet to play a full season at the big league level. If Franco and Lowe can stay on the field and play up to their potential, this is the best double-play combo in the sport.

ALL OF US ARE WANDER FRANCO! 🤯



Brandon Lowe has accounted for 7 of the @RaysBaseball runs today! pic.twitter.com/hYY0rB9wGi — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 2, 2021

While Franco and Lowe are the main attraction, the guys on the corners deserve some love and attention too. With Ji-Man Choi’s departure, last year’s third baseman Yandy Díaz will slide over to first, while Isaac Parades takes over at third. Díaz was one of the most underrated players in the game last year, finishing with the fourth-highest wRC+ in the AL. Paredes can do some damage with the stick too, especially against left-handed pitching.