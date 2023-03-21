Seattle Mariners 2023 Season Preview

Just a reminder that Ty France was hitting .319/.393/.480 before this injury pic.twitter.com/oIYKwb2Iyq — Jack (@HamSwaggerty) January 11, 2023

Kolten Wong is one of the more underrated second baseman in the sport. Sure, he won’t wow anyone with light-tower power or blazing speed, but he is by every definition an offensive threat and for most of his career he’s been a plus defender.

Wong has a disciplined plate approach. His strikeout percentage of 17.7% ranked in the 72nd percentile last year, which is still considered well above-average. And that was a career-high strikeout rate that he posted last year. He has produced a 109 WRC+ or better in three of the last four seasons, only failing to reach that mark in 2020. 2022 was his highest mark at 117.

Wong has also racked up a pair of Gold Gloves in his career. Before 2022 he had recorded 14 career OAA. Last season he was by far at his worst in the field at -9 OAA, ranking in just the third percentile in MLB. Wong battled injuries throughout the majority of the year in Milwaukee and is now fully healthy, expecting an uptick back to his regular mean with the leather.

Dylan Moore may start the first couple weeks of the season on the IL due to an oblique injury, but once healthy he is expected to be the right-handed platoon option at second base, while also mixing in at other positions when needed. Moore does everything a club could want in a utility player. He can play pretty much every position, walks more than 13% of the time, and held a 126 WRC+ which was greater than players such as Matt Olson and Corey Seager (albeit Moore appeared in less games). He had an OPS of nearly .800 vs lefties in 2022 as well.

J.P. Crawford needs to give the Mariners a bounce back season, particularly with the glove, after a -11 OAA campaign where he ranked in the second percentile. Crawford was another culprit of nagging injuries for most of the year, but if him and Wong are both healthy, that tandem has the potential ceiling of the best defensive middle infield in the game.

Offensively, Crawford slashed .360/.449/.573/1.023 through the first month and then never even sniffed that level the rest of the way with an OPS of .675 for the year. He didn’t make a lot of hard contact, despite not striking out often. He has made laborious efforts on some swing changes at Driveline this winter in hopes of revamping his profile at the plate.