Toronto Blue Jays 2023 Season Preview

“Nice to meet you, I’m Brandon Belt” 👀 pic.twitter.com/XjD1Kt0cdV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 20, 2023

On top of the roster overhaul, the Rogers Centre underwent some major upgrades, including entirely new seating in the 500 level, changes to the outfield wall dimensions, additional fan access to the bullpens, and additional social spaces for fans to hang out.

Overall, a busy offseason for the Blue Jays organization.

Projected Starting Lineup

Position Chart – RHP Position Chart – LHP C – Alejandro Kirk / Danny Jansen C – Alejandro Kirk / Danny Jansen 1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2B – Santiago Espinal / Whit Merrifield 2B – Santiago Espinal / Whit Merrifield SS – Bo Bichette SS – Bo Bichette 3B – Matt Chapman 3B – Matt Chapman LF – Daulton Varsho LF – Daulton Varsho / Whit Merrifield CF – Kevin Kiermaier CF – Kevin Kiermaier RF – George Springer RF – George Springer DH – Brandon Belt DH – Santiago Espinal / Alejandro Kirk

When looking at the Blue Jays roster, there are a few players that will be pencilled in on a pretty regular basis – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, Bo Bichette at shortstop, Matt Chapman at third base, and George Springer in right field. Bichette has been getting a lot of reps in the two-hole this spring so it will be interesting to see if that translates into the regular season, with Guerrero Jr. slotting in right behind him and Springer continuing to lead off.

The Jays’ lineup got a lot more left-handed this offseason with the additions of Belt, Kiermaier, and Varsho, something the roster was in need of after boasting a right-handed heavy lineup last season. With the addition of Varsho and Kiermaier, Springer gets pushed to right field where he will hopefully be able to stay healthy throughout the full season, although the former Rays center fielder has his own questionable injury history.

This is where Whit Merrifield will come in handy, as he and Espinal can split the reps at second base while Merrfield can play in the outfield when needed. One thing to keep an eye on will be how the Jays use Varsho when a southpaw is on the mound, as he struggled to a .533 OPS facing left-handers last season, but the club will likely want his elite defensive on the field whenever possible.

Depending who is on the mound will dictate whether Jansen or Kirk gets the start, with manager John Schneider able to use Kirk as the DH in select situations as the Mexican product had a great 2022 season at the plate. The addition of Belt will cut into his DH time when a right-hander is on the mound, which might not be a bad thing in terms of health/longevity, but the outfield walls moving is going to benefit this Jays squad next season and beyond and Belt appears to be healthy heading into the season.