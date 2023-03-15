2023 Boston Red Sox Season Preview

While they will likely not be in the running for a division title in the incredibly competitive AL East, if some of the many question marks break their way, they could certainly be in contention for a Wild Card spot.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

1. Masataka Yoshida- LF 2. Rafael Devers- 3B 3. Justin Turner- DH 4. Tristan Casas- 1B 5. Kiké Hernández- SS 6. Alex Verdugo- RF 7. Adam Duvall- CF 8. Christian Arroyo- 2B 9. Reese McGuire- C

The Infield

The Red Sox infield will be anchored by their corners. The new face of the franchise Rafael Devers, one of the best hitters in the game and a much-improved defensive player, will hold down third. Across the diamond 6’4” 252-pound Tristan Casas will look to build upon impressive minor league and international performances and develop into the middle-of-the-order bat the organization believes he will be. Up the middle, though, there are more questions.

Trevor Story’s elbow injury and extended absence means that Kike Hernandez will likely be the Opening Day shortstop. Second base will likely be Christain Arroyo’s spot for as long as he can stay healthy, as the former-first round draft pick has shown flashes of his incredibly high ceiling during his time in Boston, but needs to be able to stay on the field.

The Red Sox brought in Justin Turner, who will be able to spell Devers at third, DH, and provide a veteran presence in the clubhouse. Boston also brought in Adalberto Mondesi, who, like Arroyo, has been very productive when able to stay healthy. The speedster will be able to spell Arroyo and Hernandez in the infield, and allow Hernandez to head back to the outfield if need be. Lastly, Bobby Dalbac will be available to play first or third and provide a right-handed bat off the bench.

The Outfield

This group, like the starting rotation, has a high upside coupled with a series of question marks. The Red Sox biggest offseason signing, 29-year-old Masataka Yoshida, figures to slot in in left field and provide a top of the order bat. That said, opinions on Yoshida vary, as many rival executives believe the Sox significantly overpaid. His projections, though, are promising, as he is slotted for a 140 wRC+ and Fangraphs has him projected to hit over .300.

Alex Verdugo will start in right field, and there is hope that an offseason change he made to his approach at the plate will bring him back to his 2020 form, the year he finished top-10 in MVP voting. Still, there are many Sox fans who are hoping and expecting one of the key pieces of the Mookie Betts trade to become the player many thought he would be when he first broke into the big leagues.