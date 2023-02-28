New York Mets 2023 Season Preview

McNeil should be hitting atop any lineup, but the Mets may feel hesitant to abandon a starting lineup that served them well last year, producing the fifth-most runs in baseball and the second-best on-base percentage. Regardless of how you stack them, the top five of this lineup is where you see real strength with the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo and Marte set the table with great speed and Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso cleaned up in all of those situations, becoming the best run producing tandem in the game (238 combined RBIs). Then you have McNeil and is NL-leading .326 average, filling in all the gaps in between.

Beyond that there are some questions for the Mets, with young prospects on the horizon who are looking to push veterans for at-bats. For now, the starting lineup returns veterans Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar, with Daniel Vogelbach entrenched at DH against right-handed pitching.

Canha is as solid as they come, posting a .367 OBP and a 128 wRC+ in 2022, while Vogelbach got on base at a .393 clip with a 144 wRC+ in 55 games with the Mets after a midseason trade. A full season of Vogelbach should make the Mets lineup better, especially if they can find him the proper platoon partner they never had at the end of last season.

One name that could enter the starting lineup very soon and push one of these veterans for playing time is top prospect Brett Baty. Escobar finished last year with a fantastic September (176 wRC+) that has allowed him to keep his starting spot come Opening Day. But with the way Baty can swing the bat, and some reported defensive improvements, that position might not be Escobar’s for long.

Lastly, at catcher the Mets begin the season with a platoon of defensive-minded backstops in newly-signed Omar Narvaez and incumbent Tomas Nido. Narvaez represents a slight upgrade over James McCann offensively, while his left-handed bat creates a more natural platoon with Nido.