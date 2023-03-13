Milwaukee Brewers 2023 Season Preview

Projected Starting Lineup

2023 Projected Lineup 2023 Projected Bench 1. Christian Yelich – LF 1. Victor Caratini – C 2. Willy Adames – SS 2. Mike Brosseau – Utility 3. Rowdy Tellez – 1B 3. Brian Anderson – Utility 4. William Contreras – C 4. Keston Hiura/ Owen Miller – INF 5. Jesse Winker – DH 6. Luis Urias – 3B 7. Garrett Mitchell – CF 8. Sal Frelick – RF 9. Brice Turang – 2B

The 2023 roster will look a bit different from last year’s team, especially when it comes to the influx of youth the Brewers are anticipated to roll out this season. The goal of the offseason for the organization was to clear room for much-anticipated prospects who are ready to make an impact at the big league level while maintaining the foundation of their lineup to keep them in contention. This roster has an interesting balance of solid veterans and exciting prospects, and I do believe the roster is better than a season ago.

Outfield – Departures and Veterans

There were a few veterans that the team parted ways with this offseason. Milwaukee traded right fielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for a trio of pitching prospects, despite him being one of their most consistent hitters in 2022. Renfroe was scheduled to make roughly $11 million this season, and the team was ready to move on from his contract to ease their top prospects into significant outfield roles.

We all know what Christian Yelich is capable of. While I believe we won’t see MVP Yelich again, 2023 could be Yelich’s best offensive season since 2019. Last season, his peripheral stats still looked impressive. His hard hit rate and exit velocity statistics were some of the best in the league, despite only hitting 14 homers. Yelich still has the pop in the bat, he has just struggled to get the ball in the air.

His average launch angle in 2022 was 3.6 degrees, likely contributing to his brutal ground ball rate of 58.6%. Yelich’s ground ball rate was the highest in the MLB by a significant margin. It’s noteworthy that this is the first healthy offseason Yelich has had since fracturing his kneecap in September of 2019. Better days are ahead with Yelich as the full-time leadoff hitter for the Brewers- a change that suited him well last season.