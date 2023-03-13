Oakland Athletics 2023 Season Preview

Waldichuk, Mueller, and Sears are three lefties all recently acquired via trade with upside. Waldichuk (No. 60 prospect) debuted in 2022, pitching 34.2 innings to the tune of a 4.93 ERA. Not a 100 mph guy, as he relies on plus movement to get batters out. Throughout the minors he’s shown the ability to strike batters out while also struggling with command at times.

2023 Breakout Pitcher? Ken Waldichuk pic.twitter.com/fXMVoQ9nqJ — Danny (@TatisMVPszn) January 7, 2023

Mueller, a former second-round pick by Atlanta, brings consistent minor league success and a few cups of coffee with the Braves. None of his pitches would grade out as elite yet they are still effective enough to get the job done. Oakland views each as a key piece of the rotation now, and well into the future.

Sears, 27, is a bit older for a prospect. He could not break into the Yankees rotation and was moved as part of the Montas trade to Oakland (along with Waldichuk, Medina, Bowman). Sears best pitch is his slider, that works off a fastball that sits 94. Less upside that the aforementioned lefties, Sears can still develop into a nice back of the rotation piece.

The wildcard here is 6’6″ Japanese rookie Shintaro Fujinami. The tall, lanky, righty has spent the past 10 seasons in Japan posting a 3.17 ERA with 1,357 strikeouts in 1,302.1 innings. Fujinami doesn’t have the same buzz other predominant Japanese pitchers have had in the past, but a low-pressure situation in Oakland might be perfect for him. We will need to see him face more major league pitching before we really have an idea what he can become.

Highlights from Shintaro Fujinami's first official start! Ran his fastball up to 97 mph with splitters up to 92. Mixed in a some sliders but often missed high and armside with them, and also saw two curveballs. Final line: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K. pic.twitter.com/2sRh9iulzm — Kyle Kishimoto (@kylemoto10) February 28, 2023

The last three on the list, Rucinski, Medina, and Martinez, will fill depth and back of the rotation roles. Rucinski returns to the states four years in the KBO with success. If the prospects are not quite ready, Rucinski could fill a rotation spot to start the season. Martinez is depth with an interesting changeup, but not much else. Medina is another prospect that will likely begin the season in the minors and could earn some innings.

Oakland should be focused on development this season. Finding innings, when ready, for their youngster should be priority number one. A few of these players could take major strides in 2023, and we havent even mentioned the non 40-man roster prospects. Even if the wins do not come, there’s going to be intrigue around the rotation and a glimpse into the future.