San Francisco Giants 2023 Season Preview

Final Overview

The Giants won 81 games last year and it felt like a disaster. The Giants had a nice offseason and that also felt like a disaster. That is the kind of standard that comes with winning three titles in five years last decade. Fans are unhappy and will want to see good results on the field to make them feel confident in the franchise’s direction.

I do think this team will improve upon their 2022 season. They had a lot of things go wrong last year that can be easily corrected. It is super unlikely they will be the worst defensive team in baseball again. They should be much better offensively too. The pitching will be the big question.

There are a lot of ifs that need to go their way in the rotation and bullpen. Unfortunately, there are probably too many to consider them a serious contender heading into the year. There is also the fact that the NL West is a monster. The Padres look like a juggernaut, the Dodgers can never be counted out and the D-Backs could be much improved. How much better the Giants’ record looks will depend on just how good this division ends up being.

If you were to ask me whether the 2023 Giants will be more like the 2021 or 2022 version of themselves, I would say somewhere in the middle. 107 wins always seemed like a stretch, but 81 wins felt a little harsh. I think they should improve this year, and if you are a bettor, over 81.5 wins seems like a solid bet.

Still, there are too many question marks to consider the Giants a real title contender. Of course, they are still missing that superstar. Missing out on Judge and Correa–and the other stars on the market–was a huge blow to the team. 2024 will be a huge offseason for them. They need to follow through on getting that star next time to get back into contention.

If Schmitt and Harrison come up and bring big-time contributions, the outlook is much more positive. I trust this organization to figure things out, but they are just kind of stuck in the middle right now. This is a big-time transition period for San Francisco, and it will take time to return to the top.