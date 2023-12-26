Where Does Julio Rodriguez Rank Among The Game’s Stars

While Rodriguez is phenomenal, there is just not much argument at the moment for him to be ahead of any of these guys. All five players have an MVP to their name, with Ohtani, Betts, and Judge all finding themselves with at least one second place finish as well.

Truthfully, I teetered back and forth with Corey Seager finding himself on this premier tier or not, and I’m still torn. If absolutely forced to pick, he will be in the next group of players, but I could be swayed either way on him specifically.

Players Who You Can Argue To Place Julio Over But Certainly Will Not Be Unanimous

This sector features players who are perennial MVP candidates, but just don’t quite crack the absolute upper echelon of the game’s elites. They are:

Seager, Mike Trout, Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez, Matt Olson, Jose Altuve, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien.

Players such as Alvarez and Soto more than possess the offensive profile to maneuver their way into the first tier, but their defense holds them back. Where someone like Lindor is a defensive wizard but doesn’t quite put up the production at the plate that the first five do.

Rodriguez has had comparable seasons over the last two years when combining his offense, defense and baserunning to many, if not all, of the players in this group. But there are also perfectly reasonable cases for putting many of these guys ahead of Rodriguez.