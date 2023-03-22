Ohtani Dethrones Trout With Momentous WBC Strikeout

Indeed, had Trout remained healthy last season, he would have been on pace for 8.2 fWAR in 162 games. That’s not so far off from Ohtani’s 9.4 fWAR in 157 contests. FanGraphs Depth Charts have Trout projected for 6.6 WAR this season, not so far behind Ohtani’s projection of 7.8 WAR. In other words, Trout didn’t fall off a cliff or disappear. Thus, while Ohtani has claimed his title, it’s not so clear when the transference took place. When did “greatest player on the planet” begin to refer to the younger Ohtani instead of his elder teammate?

You could say it happened when Ohtani won the 2021 AL MVP. He had finally proven he could hit and pitch at an elite level over a full, healthy season. But Trout was limited to just 36 games that year, and he very likely could have challenged for the MVP had he not suffered a debilitating calf injury in mid-May.

Perhaps, then, you might say Ohtani earned the title when he followed up his MVP campaign with an equally impressive season while Trout languished on the injured list for another year. That’s a fair argument, but it still doesn’t answer the question at hand: when was the precise moment Ohtani stole the crown? Was it when he finished as the MVP runner-up? That’s an impressive accomplishment, don’t get me wrong, but it’s also a little anticlimactic. A second-place finish? Ohtani deserves a better moment than that.

And a better moment he would get.

It happened last night, in the World Baseball Classic final. With Team Japan leading Team USA 3-2 entering the ninth, Ohtani jogged out of the bullpen. He needed to set down three batters to seal the victory for his country. A seven-pitch walk and a double play later, and the only thing standing between Ohtani and glory was his longtime teammate. Trout entered the batter’s box, and the face-off commenced.

Ball one, a sweeper down low.