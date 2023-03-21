Colorado Rockies 2023 Season Preview

It’s going to be a weird season for the Rockies.

To be fair, playing baseball at elevation is always going to be at least a little weird, and the Rockies remain one of the most unfathomable organizations in baseball. Still, 2023 promises to push the weirdness envelope even further. That’s not to say the Rockies will be good, but they will be interesting.

How Was the Rockies’ Offseason?

The Rockies have not been good since 2018 and finished 2022 with a 68-94 record, a clear indicator that they needed to do some work. In the offseason, the organization was surprisingly (if low-key) busy in a thrift-store way.

It’s important to point out that the problem has not been pitching (though that hasn’t been especially good). Rather, the issue is a moribund offense that cannot consistently produce runs or hit for power, despite playing in the most offense-friendly park in MLB. In 2022, the Rockies had the 26th-best offense as measured by wRC+ (86), and they ranked only 23rd in home runs (149). This was the second-fewest home runs in franchise history. Those numbers won’t play for any team, but especially not the Rockies, who must dominate at Coors Field to be competitive. (The Coors Effect will consistently render them less effective on the road.)