St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Season Preview

After tearing up AA to the tune of a 128 wRC+ in 2022 with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases, Walker should be considered one of the NL Rookie of the Year favorites, even if he doesn’t crack the Opening Day roster.

Alec Burleson: After debuting in 2022, Burleson could earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he struggled in his 53 plate appearances last season and would have to out-hit Yepez this spring to earn that spot — something he hasn’t done so far.

But with any injuries, Burleson may be first in line to get the call. He slashed .331/.372/.532 with 20 home runs at Triple-A last year, and his ability to hit for contact and power could be a valuable addition to the lineup if he can improve in his second go-round in the big leagues.

Matthew Liberatore: Another prospect that debuted in 2022, Libaratore also struggled with the MLB club. He may be the first call-up in the case of injury/underperformance in the rotation, but he hasn’t necessarily dominated throughout his years in the minors and may not profile as the type of arm that could be a real difference-maker in a postseason run.

Ivan Herrera: Like Liberatore and Burleson, Herrera struggled in his first trip to the majors in 2022. While he only got 22 plate appearances, he struck out in 36.4% of them and only recorded two hits. After being blocked by Molina, it appeared he may have had some opportunity coming into 2023, but the addition of Contreras will make it hard for him to get the lion’s share of playing time behind the plate in St. Louis once again.