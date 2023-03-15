Kansas City Royals 2023 Season Preview

Show up for the Massey homer, stick around for the Franmil hype. 😂#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/LumktXfJaC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 5, 2023

Bobby Witt Jr. will get a full season to prove himself at shortstop, which the Royals confirmed when they shipped Adalberto Mondesi off to Boston. Witt has the skills to be an excellent hitter at short, but he needs to demonstrate he can handle the position defensively. If he continues to struggle, top prospect Maikel Garcia is an option to take over, with Witt sliding to third.

And speaking of the hot corner, the Opening Day third baseman for the Royals looks to be Hunter Dozier, but his grasp on the position is tenuous at best. Dozier has been one of the worst players in baseball for the last two seasons, with an 85 wRC+ and -2.0 fWAR in 273 games. The Royals are still hoping he can regain his 2019 form, but those days are getting further and further behind him. The leash should be short on Dozier this year.

Outfield

Melendez needs time to adjust to the outfield. After all, it’s not often you see a catcher transition to the outfield, and Melendez did so on the fly. All the same, the Royals believe he can become a capable defensive outfielder with enough practice.

Thankfully, Kansas City has a talented center fielder to help Melendez cover ground. Kyle Isbel is an excellent defensive player with good speed and strong instincts. His offense was hard to watch last season, but even if he struggles at the plate, he can help the team with his glove.

The final piece of the outfield puzzle is Edward Olivares, who broke out last year in his third MLB season. Olivares isn’t a spectacular player on either side of the ball, but he has the skills to be an above-average performer at the plate and the arm to be a capable defender in right.

Designated Hitter

I might be going out on a limb here, but I think Franmil Reyes can earn a spot in the Opening Day lineup. He’s currently in camp on a minor league deal, but he’s hitting well this spring. Reyes struggled last season, but he’s just one year removed from a 30-homer season with the Guardians, and he’s still just 27 years old. He’s a great bounceback candidate.