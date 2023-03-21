Houston Astros 2023 Season Preview

Jose Abreu is the newest addition to the team. The 36-year-old first baseman notched a 137 wRC+ in 2022. Putting Abreu in instead of the now-Marlins non-roster-invitee Yuli Gurriel is one of the biggest positional upgrades across baseball. He fits in perfectly in this lineup and he makes a lot of contact with 20-plus homer potential.

Kyle Tucker had a breakout season in 2021, when he batted .294. Over the past two seasons Tucker has had back-to-back 30 home run seasons and at least 90 RBIs. Tucker has been playing for the United States in the World Baseball Classic and will rejoin the team as early as Wednesday. Tucker is another sneaky MVP candidate on this roster and is another lefty bat to compliment this lineup.

The weakest position for Houston continues to be the catcher position. Martin Maldonado is one of the best defensive catchers in the game but continues to be a liability on offense. The Astros don’t seem to care about his offensive numbers, but he has both prospects Korey Lee and Yanier Diaz as his potential backups. Maldonado gets a lot of hate for his lack of offense but the entire pitching staff has raved about his abilities behind the plate over the last five years in an Astros uniform.

Prospects Who Could Contribute in 2023

Hunter Brown (SP) – Hunter Brown was one of the Astros’ top prospects in 2022 and had a dominant season in the minor leagues. He was the 2022 Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year and was a late-season call-up for Houston. If Brown can be consistent in McCullers absence, he can solidify himself in the rotation for the rest of the season.

Korey Lee (C) – Lee’s situation is a difficult one as Martín Maldonado is slated to be Houston’s starting catcher in 2023, though even without a veteran platoon mate, Maldonado isn’t expected to be an everyday player. Lee has one of the best pop times in baseball finishing second to J.T. Realmuto for the best in baseball at 1.84 seconds. Lee has yet to see consistent playing time and will have to take advantage of his situation this season.

Yanier Diaz (C/1B) – Diaz on the other hand is a much better offensive prospect than Lee. He is the team’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com. He smacked 16 home runs in Triple-A last season and across 2022, he posted a .898 OPS. Diaz is more versatile being able to play first base and can slot in as a designated hitter as well.