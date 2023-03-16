2023 Season Preview: Minnesota Twins

2023 Projected Opening Day Lineup

Projected opening day lineup Projected Bench 1. Byron Buxton – CF Ryan Jeffers – C 2. Carlos Correa – SS Kyle Farmer – INF 3. Jorge Polanco – 2B Trevor Larnach – OF 4. Jose Miranda – 3B Michael A. Taylor – OF 5. Max Kepler – RF *Royce Lewis – INF 6. Nick Gordon – DH 7. Joey Gallo – LF 8. Christian Vázquez – C 9. Alex Kirilloff – 1B *Starting season on the injured list

Catcher

With the departure of Gary Sanchez, Christian Vázquez is going to be the starting catcher for 2023. While Vasquez isn’t the most exciting player in the world, he will play above-average defense and be around league average at the plate. The Twins will miss some of the thump that Sanchez provided at the plate, but fans can expect much better defense from Vasquez, as well as fewer strikeouts.

Ryan Jeffers served as the second half of the catching platoon last season and will be in a similar role this year. Jeffers is solid behind the dish and will bring some power when he is in the lineup; his max. exit velocity last season was 113 miles per hour. If he hits well, he could see some time at DH when Buxton is in center or needs a day off.

Middle Infield

With the return of Carlos Correa, the Twins’ infield is going to be among the deeper units in baseball, especially so when Royce Lewis returns. This depth should allow for some flexibility, and we could see some movement throughout the season.

Second base is set to be manned by veteran Jorge Polanco. While his defense leaves a lot to be desired, he is going to be one of the best offensive second basemen in the game. He has the ability to hit 25 home runs and has one of the highest walk rates in baseball. His plate discipline will be welcomed in a lineup that is going to need it.

Minnesota could not be happier to have Carlos Correa back in the fold. This is one of the best players in the entire sport. He is a Platinum Glove winner, a guarantee for 20 home runs, and one of the best postseason performers of all time – and he is just 28 years old. He hit .291/.366/.467 last year and will be the best player on this Twins team.

Corner Infield

Alex Kirilloff was once the Twins’ top prospect but has not lived up to the billing in his first two seasons. Part of the reason for that is Kirilloff has been dealing with wrist issues since 2019. What was once 60-grade power has fallen off steeply. Kirilloff appears to be behind schedule with his wrist this spring, but he should still be the first baseman on Opening Day.