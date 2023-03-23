Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview

The Cubs are moving elite defender Nico Hoerner off short to make room for Dansby. Defensively, not much will get past those two. At the plate Hoerner brings a high contact rate, speed, and enough power to keep pitchers honest. Last season was the first time he’s played over 100 games and I am interested to see what a full 162 could look like.

Swanson put up a career year in Atlanta. A .277/.329/.447 slash with 25 home runs and a career-best 18 stolen bases. A proven, middle of the order bat the Cubs needed. Swing and miss is a concern and his .348 BABIP and .257 xBA show Swanson was a bit lucky last year. Regardless, an upgrade in the infield.

A look at the corners will surely leave you with doubts. Eric Hosmer offers little power and no upside. If he’s simply a stop-gap until Matt Mervis takes over, so be it. But a plan for the whole season? Yikes. I’m sure Trey Mancini will get time there as well though.

Another serviceable veteran who has not been the same since 2021. Perhaps a platoon is the best option. Hell, Edwin Rios might turn out to be the best option. Third base is uncertain, but Patrick Wisdom will most likely get the first try. The question becomes how much longer will the Cubs put out a player with a 35% strikeout rate and good, but not game-changing power?

David Bote is still hanging around. Christopher Morel showed versatility and the ability to play third and comes with his own struggles. Nick Madrigal has logged innings there this spring but offers nothing expect contact. An obvious hole in this lineup.

Right now the only sure thing in the outfield is Ian Happ. A career-year in 2022, Happ slashed .271/.342/.440 with 17 home runs, good for a 120 wRC+. Throughout his career he’s shown to be a quality hitter and sneaky good defender. He’s entering a contract year and is lining up for a big payday. In right Seiya Suzuki has yet to shown what he can be in this league.