New York Yankees 2023 Season Preview

Rewind to July 31, 2022, the trade deadline. The New York Yankees couldn’t be stopped; Aaron Judge was on a historic pace, the rotation and bullpen were superb, and Aaron Hicks had a .713 OPS. The Yankees held the best record in baseball at 69-34, but General Manager Brian Cashman still felt they were a few moves away. Frankie Montas, Scott Effross, Andrew Benintendi, and Harrison Bader were added, with Bader being the only one on the playoff roster.

The Yankees finished the 2022 season with 99 wins, beat the Guardians in the ALDS, then were swept by the Astros in the ALCS. By New York standards, it was a failure of a season. By normal baseball standards, they had a fantastic year.

The Yankees were aggressive this off-season. They ponied up and gave Aaron Judge the ninth year, brought back Anthony Rizzo, and gave star pitcher Carlos Rodon a six-year deal. The Yankees are primed to make another run, but the questions remain the same. Can they beat the Astros?

Rotation Options

Gerrit Cole Carlos Rodon Luis Severino Nestor Cortes Jr Frankie Montas Domingo German Clarke Schmidt Will Warren Deivi Garcia

Gerrit Cole remains one of the most dependable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. Since 2019, Gerrit Cole is second in innings among all starters. He was one of eight starters to throw over 200 innings last year. While he had a down year by ERA standards, plenty of advanced numbers point to positive regression. He allowed the second-most home runs in baseball, but his HR/FB luck was terrible. He is a top-10 pitcher in baseball, at the very least. As a Yankee fan, keep the ball in the damn ballpark and prove those numbers right.