Los Angeles Angels 2023 Season Preview

Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers offer the most upside of those remaining on the list. Sandoval brings a diverse pitch mix with a nasty changeup. Batters swung through 44.2% of his changeups, helping him reach a career best 2.91 ERA and 3.09 FIP. Detmers struggled to start the year and found himself back in Triple-A. After returning, he looked like a much better pitcher. In the second half, his ERA dropped from 4.11 to 3.36 while his strikeouts per nine increased and his home run issues were tamed. At the time of writing this preview, Detmers has 17 strikeouts in 13 innings and a 0.77 WHIP this spring. He has the stuff to develop into a top-three option, and 2023 should be a big year ahead.

Reid Detmers is an easy breakout call for me in 2023.



It’s due to a progressive change in his slider last season, which settled on a true gyro shape at 87+ mph. #Angels



So why do gyro sliders work? And why is Detmers’ nasty?



Tease below. Full 🎥: https://t.co/7398NbNAUy pic.twitter.com/02z0I6NQbe — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 6, 2023

The last of the projected Opening Day rotation is Jose Suarez. A steady lefty with room to develop, he brought back his slider in 2022, limiting batters to a .153 average and earning a 31% whiff rate. His changeup improved as well. Seeing a theme with these Angels pitchers?

The rest of the options will serve as organizational depth. Davidson came over from Atlanta and has had success in the minors and some experience in the majors. Not only is he a pitcher, he’s the host of Just Baseball’s newest podcast, The Arm Barn. Canning has been injured but comes with experience, while Rodriguez last logged innings in 2021.

Tucker Davidson and Patrick Sandoval give their picks for players Angels fans should keep an eye out for entering the 2023 MLB season. pic.twitter.com/ZJdUGwomEC — The Arm Barn (@ArmBarnPodcast) March 15, 2023



Chase Silseth, an Angels top-10 prospect, saw some time with the MLB club after 15 impressive starts in Double-A. With the depth where it currently stands, a return to the minors for more seasoning cannot hurt him or the team.

Bullpen Options

Jimmy Herget Matt Moore Aaron Loup Jaime Barria Ryan Tepera Carlos Estevez Jose Quijada Andrew Wantz Austin Warren Jacob Webb

Jimmy Herget is one of my favorite types of pitchers: funky and effective. After bouncing around the league, Herget earned a role in Los Angeles in 2021. Last season, he pitched to a 2.48 ERA and 2.83 FIP with only 15 walks in 69 innings. Batters hit .200 or lower on all pitches but his sinker, with a 35% whiff rate on his slow, 75-mph curveball. I expect Herget to once again be a major piece of this bullpen.

Jimmy Herget is a human glitch. pic.twitter.com/VIgPRdx33p — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 30, 2022

Veterans Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup came over on lucrative deals with moderate success that did not exactly reach expectations. Both have had plenty of success and we all know how volatile relief pitching can be. Let’s add the new veteran Matt Moore to this list, another lefty who dominated last season with the Rangers. Moore posted a career best 1.95 ERA and 2.98 FIP in 2022. He more than doubled his usage of his curveball, which batters hit .217 off of. He only gave up three home runs, all off his fastball. The Angels now have two veteran lefty options in their ‘pen, and Jose Quijada could be the odd man out.