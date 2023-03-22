Atlanta Braves 2023 Season Preview

Kyle Wright looks like a dependable mid-rotation arm after his breakout last season. He’s not quite as dominant as his 21-5 record would have you believe, but he averaged 6 IP per start and did a good job keeping the ball in the yard. Charlie Morton is another reliable arm, as long as he can continue defying the aging curve in his age-39 season. He began to show some signs of decline last year but still made 31 starts and finished with the third-highest strikeout rate in the National League.

A few weeks ago, no one would have believed you if you suggested Jared Shuster would make the Opening Day rotation. But after Michael Soroka suffered a hamstring strain and Ian Anderson continued to flail, an opportunity opened, and Shuster has done everything he can to secure it. In 12.2 IP this spring, he has struck out 16 batters and allowed just one earned run.

Now, the only thing standing between Shuster and a spot on the big league roster is another 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect: Dylan Dodd. Dodd has been equally fantastic this spring, and the Braves will have a difficult decision choosing between the two. I’m leaning toward Shuster because he has more experience at Triple-A, but it could still go either way.

Rotation Depth

As you might have guessed from all the names I’ve already mentioned, the Braves have a great deal of rotation depth. Whichever one of Shuster or Dodd doesn’t win the fifth starter job out of camp will be waiting in the wings. Darius Vines is another 24-year-old prospect who is nearing the majors. He’s already on the 40-man roster, which should work in his favor.

Other starters on the 40-man include Anderson and Bryce Elder. Anderson’s future is up in the air after his poor 2022 season, but he’s still a serviceable arm with big league experience. Even if he never reaches his former heights, he’s a good depth piece to have around. Elder was solid in ten games for the Braves last year, and while he isn’t an exciting name, he’s another capable arm to have around. He can eat innings if necessary.

Soroka has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, and he hasn’t made a start in over two years. His hamstring injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks, and it’s impossible to know what to expect from him in 2022. Still, he’s hoping to get back on the mound soon, and the Braves will give him every chance to return to his All-Star form.