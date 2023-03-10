2023 Season Preview: Baltimore Orioles

The Unknown

The last four guys, Dean Kremer, Kyle Bradish, DL Hall, and John Means fall into this category. They are all here for their own unique reasons and the 2023 season will be a critical year for all of them.

Kremer was a delightful surprise in last year’s rotation. In 2022 Kremer posted a 3.23 ERA, but he only threw 125 innings and was less than great at striking guys out. The advanced metrics on Kremer are not promising with an xERA and xFIP around 4.40 last season. The Orioles need a similar performance in 2023 from Kremer to push for a playoff spot.

Similar to Kremer, Bradish has limited MLB experience but he struggled in 2022. Bradish made his MLB debut last year and in 117 innings he struck out 111 and had a 4.90 ERA. On the bright side, his xERA, FIP, and xFIP were below 4.50 which could indicate some bad luck on the mound. It is hard to say that Bradish will be a stud, but if he can get the ERA down to 4.50, the Orioles will be grateful. He should slot into the back of the rotation but his spot is not guaranteed.

The Orioles have to be praying for a breakout year from DL Hall. There is no doubt how talented DL Hall is and if you listen to the Just Baseball Show, you are aware of how nasty his stuff is. Reports say that Hall will not be ramped up enough to be a starter on Opening Day. There also seems to be some reluctancy to put him in the bullpen so he will most likely start the year in Triple-A and work on building up his stamina.

Brandon Hyde said he doesn’t think DL Hall will be built up enough to be a starter out of camp.



Hyde: “Because he’s starting right now, he won’t be built up like a starter would be. We’re going to build him as much as possible and then decide at that point what to do with him.” — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 2, 2023

John Means underwent Tommy John surgery on April 27th of last year. He has been the closest thing to an ace that the Orioles have had the last couple of years. Expect him to return mid-season and hopefully he looks like his old self.

Bullpen

2023 Relief options 1. Felix Bautista – RHP 2. Cionel Perez – LHP 3. Dillon Tate – RHP 4. Mychal Givens – RHP 5. Bryan Baker – RHP 6. Keegan Akin – LHP 7. Tyler Wells – RHP 8. Andrew Politi – RHP 9. Austin Voth – RHP 10. Nick Vespi – LHP 11. Joey Krehbiel – RHP 12. Logan Gillaspie – RHP

Orioles fans are no strangers to a strong bullpen. The last time that the Orioles made the playoffs in 2016, they had one of the best bullpens in the league. That bullpen was highlighted by Zach Britton, who put together one of the best reliever seasons in MLB history. In 2023, second-year closer Felix Bautista is going to do his best to replicate it.